Inspection commission considers disciplinary measures

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission has suggested the Party Central Committee's Secretariat consider imposing disciplinary measures against Cao Minh Quang, former member of the Party Civic Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Health and former Deputy Heath Minister due to wrongdoings at the ministry's Party Civil Affairs Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure.
The suggestion was made during the commission's ninth meeting in Hà Nội from November 29 – December 1.
The commission also decided to warn the Standing Board of the Cô Tô District Party Committee in the northern province of Quảng Ninh for the 2020-2025 as a disciplinary measure.
It proposed the Secretariat consider disciplinary measures against Lê Hùng Sơn, member of the Quảng Ninh Province’s Party Committee, Secretary of the Cô Tô District’s Party Committee and Chairman of the district People's Committee, for serious violations in political virtue, ethics and lifestyle, as well as regulations on banned acts for Party members.
The commission also considered the level of violations committed by several Party organisations and members in Sơn La, Gia Lai and Hải Dương provinces.
At the event, participants offered opinions on the Politburo's Decision on disciplinary actions on violating Party organisations and members, a report reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Politburo's Conclusion on Party inspection and supervision strategy till 2020, and decided on other important issues. — VNS
- Poultry Inspection by USDA Changes Drastically
- European Commission to Refer ACTA Treaty to EU's Highest Court
- DHS use of deep packet inspection technology in new net security system raises serious privacy questions
- Commission Wants to Turn Tables on IP Thieves By Crippling PCs with Extortion-Style Lock-outs
- E.U. May Consider Regulation of Broadband Pricing
- European Parliament Considers Web Blocking
- Joint Commission: Hospital quality on the rise
- EU to Consider New Plans to Reduce Roaming Phone Charges
- As Moscow considers ditching Outlook on 600,000 PCs, how hard could Russia's anti-US software laws hit Microsoft?
- U.S. Regulator Considers New Automated Trading Rules Following AP Twitter Hack
- Google considers Amazon as its biggest search competitor
- Even Foods Considered Most Healthy Need Radiation Testing
- French government sub-CA issues unauthorized certificates for Google domains
- Cyber-bludging special: Acceptable usage
- Employees await Facebook verdict in landmark case
- EU Competition Chief Stands By Google Decision, Despite Increasing Outrage
- World Press Photo Disqualifies 1st Prize Winner Giovanni Troilo
- 10 acquisition pitfalls IT should watch out for
- ACC: Replay should have added second to end of UNC-Wake game
- Referees ended Wake Forest vs. UNC game early, ACC says
Inspection commission considers disciplinary measures have 434 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.