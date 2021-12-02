Inspection commission considers disciplinary measures

The Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission meets in Hà Nội from November 29 – December 1. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission has suggested the Party Central Committee's Secretariat consider imposing disciplinary measures against Cao Minh Quang, former member of the Party Civic Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Health and former Deputy Heath Minister due to wrongdoings at the ministry's Party Civil Affairs Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure.

The suggestion was made during the commission's ninth meeting in Hà Nội from November 29 – December 1.

The commission also decided to warn the Standing Board of the Cô Tô District Party Committee in the northern province of Quảng Ninh for the 2020-2025 as a disciplinary measure.

It proposed the Secretariat consider disciplinary measures against Lê Hùng Sơn, member of the Quảng Ninh Province’s Party Committee, Secretary of the Cô Tô District’s Party Committee and Chairman of the district People's Committee, for serious violations in political virtue, ethics and lifestyle, as well as regulations on banned acts for Party members.

The commission also considered the level of violations committed by several Party organisations and members in Sơn La, Gia Lai and Hải Dương provinces.

At the event, participants offered opinions on the Politburo's Decision on disciplinary actions on violating Party organisations and members, a report reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Politburo's Conclusion on Party inspection and supervision strategy till 2020, and decided on other important issues. — VNS