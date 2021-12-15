Information dissemination on national sovereignty at sea for ethnic students

At the event, staff of the Border Post of Hong Van Border Gate provided basic knowledge related to the national sovereignty over seas and islands following the Law on National Border and the Vietnam Maritime Law for the students. Notably, participants watched videos about operations of the border guard force in general and border troops of Thua Thien Hue province in particular. Also, the organizers gave questions to students and presented gifts to the ones who had the right answers.

Hong Van High School and Secondary School has nearly 600 students from the northern communes of A Luoi district, with more than 98% of them belonging to Pa Co, Ta Oi and Pa Hy ethnic groups. The event was an opportunity for the ethnic students to improve their understanding of borders, seas and islands, and at the same time to arouse their responsibilities in the national construction and defense cause.

Translated by Song Anh