Hoan My Medical Corporation hosts Hoan My Mayo Science and Technology Conference 2021

This is a practical forum for Hoan My medical professionals to share their expertise, experience, and findings in the healthcare sector to help address public health challenges that are caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoan My Science and Technology Conference (Hoan My Conference) will be held for the first time online via https://hoanmyconference.vn from December 10 to 11.

The Hoan My Science and Technology Conference 2021, with the theme "Optimizing healthcare in the New Normal", is expected to attract around 2,000 domestic and international delegates.

The conference will host 80 speakers who are leading medical experts and nearly 100 specialized scientific reports will be presented.

Given the complicated situation of the pandemic globally, the conference will focus on prevention, care, and treatment issues relating to Covid-19. In addition, the conference will introduce new advancements in treatment and care, scientific and technological applications in all specialties, as well as quality improvements that have been successfully implemented across many hospitals.

Hoan My Conference will also host a collective of prestigious organizations like Mayo Clinic (a leading medical system in the US), World Health Organisation, and the Joint Commission International (global leader in healthcare accreditation) to share and cultivate knowledge and experience to medical specialists and executives in healthcare.

For two days, the agenda ranges from "Workshop: Pharmacy – Infection Control – Quality Management – Scientific Research", to "Plenary sessions" that includes "Covid-19 sessions" and "Non-Covid-19 sessions", and a "Quality Improvement and Scientific Research Reporting sessions" across all specialties.

Moreover, the conference will organize virtual exhibitions and satellite conferences from partnership companies in the country.

With the aim to exchange, develop and improve expertise in diagnosis, treatment, scientific research, and hospital quality management, the organizing committee will not impose any costs for attendance and will also issue a certificate (equivalent to four CME credits) after the conference ends.

Dr. Le Thi Anh Thu, Group Chief Medical Office of Hoan My Corporation and Vice Chairwoman of the Medical Advisory Council, said: "This is an international conference hosted under the partnership between Hoan My and the Mayo Clinic that will deliver optimized solutions in treatment and care, scientific and technological advancements and innovations to help Hoan My and the healthcare sector improve in the "New Normal" period.

“With reports with a wide range of specialties, medical knowledge, and advanced techniques from leading experts in each field, we will work together towards the common goal of improving the healthcare sector, including Hoan My's medical system, to meet the ever-increasing demand for care and treatment."

Since the first Covid-19 case was recorded in Vietnam on January 23, 2020, the government has taken drastic measures to prevent the spread of the virus and provide treatment for infected patients.

However, with the threat of new variants, the pandemic has become a major crisis that has direct impacts on many peoples, economies, and societies across the globe, especially in the healthcare sector. Faced with such difficulties and challenges, Hoan My Medical Corporation was the first private healthcare system to pioneer the medical industry in Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong.

Among these achievements, Hoan My Thu Duc International Hospital had converted its functions to specializing in Covid-19 treatment with a scale of 200 beds to receive Covid-19 patients on the 2nd floor, in accordance with the three-stories model as directed by the Ministry of Health.

Since August 2, the hospital has completed this historic mission on October 20, 2021, and has reverted back to its normal functions. Hoan My Medical Corporation has made significant contributions in supporting the healthcare sector and local communities to overcome one of the most difficult and stressful periods of the recent fourth wave that broke out in Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring southern provinces.