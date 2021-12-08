Ho Chi Minh City: Technology center to be built in high-tech park

Covering an area of 17,550 sq.m in the park, the Wesgo center is designed to foster international cooperation, knowledge access, technology transfer, and application of new technologies in domestic production.

Nearly USD 10.6 million out of the total investment will be allocated to purchasing modern equipment serving technological study, application and transfer, and training activities in the center, especially in terms of automation, new materials, precision mechanics, biotechnology, wastewater and solid waste treatment, and environmental protection.

Once operational, the Wesgo center will spend 24.5 percent of its annual revenue on research and development activities.

Work on the center is scheduled to begin in late 2017 and finish in the third quarter of 2019.

Source: VNA