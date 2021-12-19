High surf pummels shoreline along Binh Dinh Phu Yen

According to the Binh Dinh Province Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue, at Sunday noon, the system was about 200 kilometers far from Binh Dinh and Phu Yen coasts with a gusty wind of up to level 17.
From last night through Sunday noon, more big waves, thundery rains and high tide battered the area of coastal villages, causing capsizing and damaging fish farming cages.
It is forecast that the storm will continue to trigger torrential rainfall of up to over 150 mm along with the risk of hazardous conditions such as flash flood, landslides and flooding in low-lying and riverside areas.
Some photos and a video featuring chaos in the Central provinces of Phu Yen and Binh Dinh:
By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong
