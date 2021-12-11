herbalife vietnam recognized as top 100 sustainable businesses 2021

"We are honored and proud to be recognized among the top 100 sustainable companies in Vietnam once again. We will continue to build on our long-term sustainability agenda, which is aligned with Herbalife Nutrition's commitment to nourishing people and the planet. Accordingly, we will continue our best efforts to help improve communities through promoting healthy active lives, enabling greater access to nutrition, increasing access to economic opportunities, and strengthening environmental stewardship" – said Mr. Vu Van Thang, General Manager for Herbalife Vietnam and Cambodia.

The evaluation of Top 100 Sustainable Businesses is based on the Corporate Sustainability Indexes (CSI) which were developed by VCCI and are updated yearly by VCCI experts and members, government authorities, local and international organizations and many other independent experts. The indexes span sustainability indicators in economic, environmental and social areas, and are widely acknowledged as a benchmark for evaluating and ranking Vietnam's sustainable businesses.

Starting in 2016, Top 100 Sustainable Businesses in Vietnam Listing is organized by Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development (VBCSD), under VCCI.

VCCI cooperated with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the General Confederation of Labor to hold the Sustainable Businesses 2020 program.

Phuong Hoa