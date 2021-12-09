HCMC sets up medical facilities in response to recent spike in infections

Patients are treated at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the District 7's Hospital (Photo: SGGP)

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the District 7's Hospital and the Covid-19 Treatment Center of the Military Hospital 175 in Go Vap District are once again at the breaking point as covid-19 cases surge.

Colonel, Dr. Vu Dinh An, Deputy head of the ICU of Covid-19 Treatment Center of the Military Hospital 175 said that cases of infection have been climbing since the middle of November, including old patients transferred from field hospitals that have been closed and local hospitals of districts and new cases.

According to Dr. Tran Van Khanh, Director of the Le Van Thinh Hospital in Thu Duc City, the city has set up Covid-19 treatment facilities providing 500 beds in hospitals of Le Van Thinh, Le Van Viet and Thu Duc City alongside three field hospitals.

The People's Committee of Phu Nhuan District on December 3 opened a Covid-19 treatment hospital located at the HCMC Traditional Medicine Hospital and reopened 13 mobile healthcare stations for the recent surge in Covid-19 cases that increases need for testing and treating.

Cu Chi District's General Hospital has established a Covid-19 treatment unit with 350 beds while the District 12's Hospital has proposed the HCMC Health Department to form a Covid-19 treatment facility featuring 150 beds.

Notably, the city has recorded an increase in the number of child Covid-19 cases. In which, there are 2,781 students in the Grade 1, including 1,446 children being treated in quarantine facilities. Around 497 children under the age of 16 are treating in the 2 and 3-storey Covid-19 treatment facilities.

As of December 7, HCMC recorded 469,337 Covid-19 infections and 38 deaths reported among children. Some 5.1 percent of the total number of people infected with the virus is children under 18.

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh