HCM City to protect vulnerable people to reduce COVID deaths

HCM CITY — HCM City's COVID-19 testing, vaccination and treatment plans to focus on people aged over 65 or with underlying health conditions to reduce the death rate.
A plan to protect them includes making a list of households with members at high risk, and test vulnerable people twice in four days before December 18.
Authorities will then vaccinate people who have not been vaccinated fully, sending mobile teams to the houses of those who have trouble with mobility. Medical stations will quickly dispense anti-viral drugs and care for them.
The country's COVID epicentre, which started reopening on October 1, saw a rising number of deaths last month.
There have been up to 70 deaths a day in the last two weeks, up from 30 at the start of November, mostly of unvaccinated people aged over 50 and with underlying conditions.
The number of new cases has also been increasing, and several districts have seen their risk level rise from 'low' to 'medium.'
Dr Lê Quốc Hùng, head of the tropical diseases department at Chợ Rẫy Hospital, said a rise in the number of cases was to be expected following the easing of pandemic restrictions, but the city has things under control.
"The important thing is to limit the death rate."
Many doctors have said people who put off vaccination should be fully vaccinated as soon as possible and given booster shots too.
The city plans to provide a third shot to 6.3 million people starting on December 10. — VNS
- Britain could have suffered 120,000 Covid deaths by the time No10 can safely ease restrictions because enough of the country has been vaccinated, experts fear
- HCM City strengthens HIV prevention efforts, hopes to end transmission by 2030
- Vietnam's most modern bus station opens in HCM City
- HCM City: six more hotels designated as quarantine sites
- UK daily Covid deaths rise by over 1,000 for a fifth day in a row with 1,295 - but infections are down by a THIRD week-on-week with 41,346 new cases
- HCM City to open five electric-bus routes for 2-year trial run
- HCM City to open five electric-bus routes for 2-year trial run
- HCM City has six more quarantine hotels
- HCM City seeks to build more parks, expand greenery
- HCM City, southern provinces step up efforts against fake goods
- HCM City residents call for help over wild monkeys
- Man volunteers in litter collection on HCM City canal
- HCM City event marks 71st anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties
- How many people catching Covid each day in YOUR area? Interactive map reveals 65,000 people are getting infected each day in England - but that the outbreak has now plateaued
- Joe Biden warns U.S. faces more than 600,000 COVID deaths, days after total passing 400,000, as he signs more orders to aid economy
- Covid deaths were still responsible for one in THREE deaths in England in first week of January and virus victim toll surged 92% in a week following reporting lag over Christmas
- Britain now has the highest daily Covid death rate in the world: UK tops table of hardest-hit countries with 16.5 fatalities per million people and nine of the ten worst-affected nations are in Europe
- HCM City proposes new urban administration model
- HCM City hopes to receive more support from foreign NGOs
- HCM City, southern provinces step up efforts against fake goods, contraband as Tết approaches
HCM City to protect vulnerable people to reduce COVID deaths have 584 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.