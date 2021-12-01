HCM City to host annual flower festival and markets during Tet

The administration of Ho Chi Minh City has initiated plans to host an annual flower festival and markets which will celebrate the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet.

In line with the scheme, Tao Dan Park in District 1 will host the flower festival between February 6 and February 17, or from the 25th day of the 12th lunar month to the sixth day of the first lunar month.

The festival will see traditional flower markets open on February 4, or the 23rd day of the 12th lunar month.

The events will be taking place at venues such as 23/9 Park and Le Van Tam Park in District 1, Gia Dinh Park in Go Vap district, along with 174 other locations across 21 districts.

The markets are scheduled to remain open until February 11, or the 30th day of the 12th lunar month.

The function will gather together a wide range of flowers and ornamental plants, thereby providing a space for visitors to enjoy as they prepare for their Tet celebrations.

The traditional Vietnamese New Year will fall on February 12 this year. VOV

