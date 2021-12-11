HCM City starts injecting third COVID-19 vaccine jab for front-line workers

About 2,000 doses of vaccines are expected to be given to front-line forces of Go Vap district on the first day of the vaccination campaign.

The city will continue to administer shots for people aged over 50 from December 13 and finish the vaccination drive within 7-10 days.

Thach Thi Ca from Go Vap district's Medical Center said the third shots of COVID-19 vaccine was very important for people infected with HIV because immunocompromised persons have a very high risk of getting worse if they contract COVID-19.

In December, HCM City will focus on administering COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised patients who have been fully inoculated with the last jab at least 28 days earlier and those who have received two shots at least six months.

The city will inoculate the booster shots to people aged above 18 who are fully vaccinated by the end of next year. Priority will be given to people aged over 50, those suffering from underlying health issues and people who require long-term care at health facilities.

Source: VNA