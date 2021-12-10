HCM City seeks support from private pharmacies, requests military medical reinforcement

HCM CITY — HCM City is calling for help from private pharmacies in the fight against COVID-19, and requesting more military medical staff amid a rising number of COVID patients.
The city's Department of Health has called for private pharmacies to be more involved in the city's fight against COVID-19. The city has more than 6,500 private pharmacies.
Pharmacies can supply equipment and medicine at reasonable prices to help COVID patients treat themselves at home, such as rapid test kits, pulse oximeters, and disinfectant.
Pharmacies have also been asked to offer health consultations to help patients at home, and to spread awareness about pandemic preventive measures, guiding customers with symptoms to test themselves and to contact local health authorities if they test positive.
Pharmacies have also been asked to keep up-to-date lists of local medical stations and community-based COVID treatment teams so that locals can contact them.
Certain pharmacies may be appointed by local steering committees for pandemic prevention and control to work with medical stations to manage drug distribution for patients at home.
HCM City is also asking the Ministry of National Defence for 537 military medical personnel to support 179 of the city's mobile medical stations.
In August, military assigned personnel, including thousands of doctors and military medical students, helped the city deal with the fourth COVID wave. The military began gradually withdrawing its personnel from the city when the situation became more stable, but recently the city has seen a rising number of COVID patients.
In early December the city asked the Ministry of National Defence to maintain its 85 mobile medical stations until the end of the year before withdrawing its personnel to help it deal with the rising caseload.
The participation of military medical forces, public and private healthcare, and charity programmes helped the city overcome its most challenging period during the fourth outbreak, according to the department.
The number of new daily COVID cases and deaths in HCM City, the country's COVID-19 epicentre, has been on the rise since the city's reopening on October 1.
The city's COVID-19 Resuscitation Hospital plans to increase the number of beds, and has asked the department for more staff.
To reduce the death rate from COVID-19, the city is focusing on testing, vaccinations and treatment for people aged 65 and over and people with underlying health conditions.
It began giving booster shots for 6.3 million people starting on December 10. —VNS
- HCM City seeks military medical support for Covid-19 fight
- HCM City seeks ways to train workforce meeting int’l standards
- HCM City braced for Omicron variant of COVID: steering committee
- HCM City: Private healthcare sector to help with home-based care of COVID-19 patients
- HCM City receives 100,000 COVID-19 aid packages
- Military medical forces support Tra Vinh, Can Tho in Covid-19 fight
- More medical workers sent to southern localities on COVID missions
- Military Digest | 9 Para commandos and their exploits across enemy line
- Private businesses in the Covid-19 pandemic
- Medical student participates in COVID-19 fight in northern and southern regions
- Military Hospital 354 assists Can Tho province in COVID-19 combat
- The City Losing Its Children to H.I.V.
- Inside the U.S. Military Base Where 11,000 Afghans Are Starting Over
- HCMC advances plan for private treatment of homebound Covid-19 patients
- Aviation enterprises again seek preferential loans
- Biden vowed to close federal private prisons, but prison companies are finding loopholes to keep them open
- Desperation and Destruction in Contested Ukraine City
- Omicron: Karnataka govt seeks ban on travellers from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong
- Hoan My Medical Corporation hosts Hoan My Mayo Science and Technology Conference 2021
- New York City Mayor De Blasio Issues The Nation’s Broadest Private Employer Vaccine Mandate On His Way Out Of Office
HCM City seeks support from private pharmacies, requests military medical reinforcement have 641 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 10, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.