HCM City seeks approval for flights for foreigners, opens night river-bus route

Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The HCM City People's Committee is seeking the Government's approval to welcome international tourists via commercial flights to and from Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport beginning this month.

The rate of people being vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city has reached a high level, and the city's health system has accumulated nearly two years of experience handling urgent situations.

With 61 isolation hotels that charge fees, consisting of 6,183 beds and many more to come, HCM City is capable of organising medical isolation in accordance with regulations.

To speed up economic recovery, the city People's Committee has piloted programmes to welcome international tourists with vaccine passports, which is expected to begin on December 21.

Together with local travel agencies' efforts to operate international flights from and to HCM City at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, the committee has asked the Government to allow international tourists to take flights to the city.

Recently, the Ministry of Transport organised some international commercial flights to and from Tân Sơn Nhất airport and is considering entry for citizen of countries that have recognised vaccine passports.

Diplomats and experts coming to Việt Nam with vaccine passports are expected to monitor their health at their places of residence for at least seven days.

Vietnamese citizens and citizens living overseas entering Việt Nam with vaccine passports will monitor their health at their residence registered with local authorities for at least seven days.

Tourists visiting Việt Nam must follow specific instructions from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The Ministry of Transport along with the Ministry of Health will monitor the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the new strain of Omicron coronavirus for necessary adjustments to the plan.

Night river bus

On the evening of December 8, Thường Nhật company, investor in the river bus route No.1 connecting Bạch Đằng and Linh Đông, organised the first night river bus trial for people to experience Sài Gòn River.

Many locals at 5pm gathered at the Bạch Đằng Wharf in District 1 waiting to get off the train and start the night journey.

Nguyễn Minh Hiếu, a passenger, said this was the first time he was able to ride a river bus in the middle of the river at night.

The trip was beautiful and quiet, especially suitable for people who want to relax after work hours.

"HCM City needs to develop more river bus routes and create more waterway tourism products," he said.

A representative of Thường Nhật Company said the night river bus will start to officially operate today at 7pm-8pm daily with tickets priced at VNĐ15,000. — VNS