HCM City bans vehicles from Thủ Thiêm Tunnel for construction audit

The Thủ Thiêm Tunnel will be closed on the nights of December 19 and 20 for a construction audit and maintenance. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — HCM City's Thủ Thiêm Tunnel between District 1 and Thủ Đức City will be closed on the nights of December 19 and 20 for a construction audit and maintenance.

According to the Centre for Urban Transport Management of HCM City, the work, aimed at ensuring safety, will be carried out between 11pm and 4am on the two days.

People traveling from Thủ Đức City to District 1 have to travel on Mai Chí Thọ, Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Thủ Thiêm Bridge, Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Tôn Đức Thắng to reach Võ Văn Kiệt or take Lê Duẩn and Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa to reach it.

In the opposite direction, they can go from Võ Văn Kiệt through Trần Hưng Đạo, Nguyễn Thái Học, Lý Tự Trọng, Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, and Thủ Thiêm Bridge to Mai Chí Thọ or through Calmette Bridge to District 4 and Hoàng Diệu, Nguyễn Tất Thành and Tôn Đức Thắng to reach Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh and Thủ Thiêm Bridge.

The Department of Transport has instructed related units to ensure convenient travel on the two nights.

The Thủ Thiêm Tunnel is about 1.5 kilometres under the Saigon River.

Opened to traffic in 2011, it is the most important component of the East-West Highway and has 55,000 cars and 300,000 motorbikes using it every day. — VNS