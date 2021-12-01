Hanoi temporarily suspends vaccination over extended expiry

According to primary information, the vaccine batches 124001 and 123002 of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine have an expiry date of November 31 printed on the label and the shelf-life of the favored brand is extended to February 28.

Cartons and vials of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine may remain in use for 3 months beyond the expiry date printed on the label as long as authorized storage conditions between -90°C to -60°C have been maintained.

Following the rumor that the Hanoi health authority temporarily suspended inoculation of the vaccine for children aged 12-17 because of parents' concern about the vaccine quality, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Tran Thi Nhi Ha refused the rumor.

However, because many parents expressed their concerns over the safety of the vaccine, the health watchdog decided to suspend the use of batch No. 124001 and 123002 to wait for the Ministry's instruction.

Simultaneously, the city health authority checked vaccination sites to ensure safety for vaccine recipients. The health sector continued to inoculate students with other vaccine batches.

The representative of the Hanoi Department of Health also said that 283,250 students aged 15-17 have so far received the Pfizer vaccine, accounting for more than 92 percent, and 143,103 children aged 12 -14 have got the vaccine jabs reaching 36.31 percent. According to primary information, some vaccines had side effects after getting vaccinated but they are now in stable health.

Worse, a ninth-grade female student in Hanoi's Thuong Tin District died on November 28 after being vaccinated with Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine meanwhile one of the four students in Bac Giang Province's Son Dong District who experienced anaphylaxis after getting vaccinated was also dead. The vaccine safety monitoring board pointed out Anaphylaxis to be the culprit of post-Covid vaccine deaths after receipt of the Vero Cell vaccine when they arrived at the conclusion of the incident.

According to the Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh City (HCDC), in order to curb patient overcrowd in concentrated isolation facilities, the city decided to use hotels as paid concentrated isolation areas for foreign specialists, close contacts (F1) of people with Covid-19.

As of December 1, 80 hotels in the southern metropolis registered as concentrated isolation sites for Covid-19 patients including 35 hotels in District 1, five in District 3, three in District 5, 16 in District 7, two in Binh Thanh District, 14 in Tan Binh District, two in Thu Duc City, two in outlying district Can Gio and one in outlying district Cu Chi.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan