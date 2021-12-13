Hanoi takes the lead in energy savings in 2021

The total saved energy across the country was 284.1 kilotonnes of oil equivalent (kTOE) this year.
Hanoi leads the country in energy savings with 122.4 kilotonnes of oil equivalent (kTOE), reaching 1.57% of the energy consumption compared to the demand forecast, according to preliminary assessment results of 17 provinces and cities.
|Hanoi’s companies and facilities are honored with the Hanoi Green Energy title 2021. Photo: VNEEP
Among the city's facilities and enterprises, about 41 establishments with the highest evaluation scores were awarded the Hanoi Green Energy title 2021 by the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade.
Speaking at the award ceremony, Acting Director of Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan said the ceremony to announce and award the title of green energy facilities and construction works in 2021 aims to honor those using green energy as well as replicate typical energy saving solutions, helping to promote efficient energy use and management and improve the energy performance of the city.
Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade has assisted 53 establishments and businesses in energy audit, other 32 facilities in applying energy efficiency forecast system, as well as developed 41 models of green energy usage with over 1,000 typical technical solutions.
In 2021, Hanoi has implemented a series of activities under the National Program on economical and efficient use of energy. The program has accompanied businesses to improve energy efficiency and developing and popularizing high-efficiency and energy-saving equipment, gradually eliminating low-efficiency equipment.
About 65 enterprises operating in industrial production, buildings and construction works received technical support to improve energy efficiency. Over 1,000 typical households were recognized for effectively using electricity and saving energy.
Last month, the Hanoi International Exhibition of Environment and Energy Technology, the largest of its kind in Vietnam, was held drawing the participation of many businesses and experts to introduce and discuss energy saving and environmental protection technologies and products.
