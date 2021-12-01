Hanoi streets decorated to welcome 13th National Party Congress

The 13th National Party Congress is scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 2 in Hanoi. These days, major streets in Hanoi are adorned with flags and posters to celebrate the important event.
|A large poster at Tran Nhan Tong Street. (Photo: Vietnam+)
|Headquarters of the Hanoi Municipal People’s Committee. (Photo: Vietnam+)
|Young people enjoy posing photos with large posters. (Photo: Vietnam+)
|A street with banners to welcome the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: Vietnam+)
|A corner in downtown Hanoi. (Photo: Vietnam+)
|Streets become more vibrant than usual with flags, banners and flowers to welcome the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: Vietnam+)
|The streets of the capital are more brilliant on the threshold of the special event. (Photo: Vietnam+)
VNP/VNA
Armed forces hold rehearsal ahead of 13th National Party Congress
Relevant forces have embarked on the task of ensuring security and safety for the upcoming 13th National Party Congress which is scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 2 in Hanoi.
Personnel preparations for 13th National Party Congress
The personnel preparations for the 13th national party congress have been carried out carefully through 12th-tenure party central committee sessions.
