Hanoi streets decorated to welcome 13th National Party Congress

The 13th National Party Congress is scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 2 in Hanoi. These days, major streets in Hanoi are adorned with flags and posters to celebrate the important event.

A large poster at Tran Nhan Tong Street. (Photo: Vietnam+)

Headquarters of the Hanoi Municipal People’s Committee. (Photo: Vietnam+)

Young people enjoy posing photos with large posters. (Photo: Vietnam+)

A street with banners to welcome the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: Vietnam+)

A corner in downtown Hanoi. (Photo: Vietnam+)

Streets become more vibrant than usual with flags, banners and flowers to welcome the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: Vietnam+)

The streets of the capital are more brilliant on the threshold of the special event. (Photo: Vietnam+)

