Hanoi promotes communications activities on ASEAN for 2021-2025

The plan is also to raise awareness of agencies, organizations and people about the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) in line with the scheme on developing and implementing a plan to realize the ASCC’s goals to 2025.

Communications will focus on issues related to important political-diplomatic activities, investment and business, free trade agreements in the ASEAN region, development of human resources, labor – employment, digital economy, digital transformation, education, environmental protection, sustainable development, sub-regional cooperation, collaboration in response to COVID-19 and promote post-pandemic recovery within ASEAN, and between Hanoi and regional countries.

Information on common policies and agreements of ASEAN in the all three pillars of the ASEAN Community, practical stories, models and typical characters about substantive benefits that the ASEAN Community bring to Vietnam and its business community as well as Hanoi people, and Vietnam’s participation in the all three pillars of the ASEAN Community will be also promoted.

The plan will also spotlight the importance of ASEAN for Vietnam, as well as the position, role, contribution and imprint of Hanoi and Vietnam in the process of participation in ASEAN, especially in building a cohesive and adaptive ASEAN Community, which takes a leading role in regional affairs.

In particular, it will introduce business opportunities, investment project, tourism potential and culture of Vietnam and Hanoi to other ASEAN member nations and the grouping's partner countries.

The communication plan will be carried out via culture and sports exchange fairs, exhibitions, contests on ASEAN, conferences, workshops, training programs, on mass media, and portals and websites, among others.

Source: VNA