Hanoi devises plan to deal with scenario of 100,000 Covid-19 cases: Mayor

Localities in Hanoi have been asked to prepare for a scenario of up to 100,000 Covid-19 cases amid uncertainties surrounding the pandemic situation.

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh. Photos: Thanh Hai

Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Chu Ngoc Anh gave the remarks during a debate held by the 16 th Hanoi People's Council held on December 9.

According to Anh, the resumption of economic activities and social mobility during the final months of the year have led to higher infection cases.

As of December 8, the city recorded nearly 11,000 coronavirus positive cases, equivalent to 192 per day or 2.15% of the total during this period.

Despite the high number of infection cases, Hanoi only has cordoned off to the least extent possible 69 out of 1,057 locations, where infections have been detected, under the principle of flexibility, safety and efficiency.

Anh called for local authorities to expand the isolation of those who are exposed to virus carriers either at home or at concentrated zones if they are unqualified to quarantine at home.

Since December 2, the Hanoi People's Committee has issued guidelines for Covid-19 cases with mild symptoms to be treated at home, at the same time providing sufficient personnel and resources for grassroots health facilities to deal with emergencies.

"Hanoi continues to give priority to administer the second dose for children under 18 years of age," Anh said, noting the vaccination coverage for children aged 15to 17 has reached 92.2%, and 41.4% for those aged 12 to 14.

To timely stop the Covid-19 spread, Anh stressed the necessity for the entire political system to shift the mindset in pandemic response from zero-Covid to risk management and fatality reduction.

"Hanoi would closely monitor the pandemic situation, especially with the new Omicron variant," he added.

According to Anh, the people and businesses would be the center in any Covid-19 prevention plan to ensure smooth movements of goods and products.

Meanwhile, the current situation would also be ideal to accelerate digitalization and digital economy, with a focus on applying IT in administrative reform.

"No efforts would be spared to contain the pandemic as soon as possible and lay the foundation for socio-economic recovery, including timely support for people and businesses," Anh continued.

Overview of the debate.

Under this context, Anh expected the local apparatus to address social issues during the urban development process, especially in urban planning and order, construction discipline, land, and natural resources management.

Among the key priorities for Hanoi's long-term development, Anh targets Hanoi’s early completion of the overall planning for construction until 2030, with a vision to 2050, which is scheduled to submit to the prime minister in the second quarter of 2022.

Economic performance in an upward trend

Despite severe Covid-19 impacts, Hanoi's economy continues its upward trend with the GRDP growth in the fourth quarter at 6.69%.

This would partly offset the deep economic contraction of 7.02% in the third quarter, and result in the economic growth in 2021 of 2.92%.

"The strong recovery seen in the final quarter showed the strong efforts from the authorities, people, and business community to overcome hardship and recover," Anh said.

Meanwhile, total budget collection in Hanoi is estimated to exceed the year's target by 8.3%, foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments to be around US$2 billion, and social capital mobilization of VND411.3 trillion ($17.9 billion).

This year, around 25,200 new enterprises are established for a combined registered capital of VND345 trillion ($15 billion), while inflation continues to stay under control with an estimated growth of 1.9-2.4%, lower than the recorded growth of 2.67% last year.

"Hanoi's business environment continues to be improved with the authorities taking strong focus on addressing difficulties of investors, cooperatives, and business households," Anh said.

In 2021, Hanoi expected to waive and freeze taxes, fees worth VND25.66 trillion ($1.11 billion) for 212,840 businesses and people.