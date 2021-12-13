Hanoi Agriculture Fair 2021 to promote OCOP products

The event will run from December 16 to 19 in Hanoi.

The Hanoi Agriculture Fair 2021 will take place at AEON Mall Ha Dong from December 16 to 19, featuring 66 booths introducing Hanoi's products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) program and the regional specialties of other cities and provinces.

Local consumers attend the fair at AEON Mall Long Bien. Photos: TTXVN

The fair is part of collaboration activities between the city and AEON Group in supporting local businesses to introduce and promote products as well as to seek partners, cooperation opportunities, market expansion, and access to AEON's retail sales and distribution system in Vietnam and globally.

The activities are expected to contribute to the attainment of export values of US$500 million in 2021 and $1 billion by 2025 of Vietnamese goods through the AEON system.

Earlier, a similar fair was jointly held by the Hanoi Center for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion (HPA) and AEON Vietnam from December 9 to 12 at AEON Mall Long Bien.

About 40 participating businesses displayed processed agricultural and OCOP-labeled products, regional specialties of Hanoi and 10 provinces and cities including Dien Bien, Lao Cai, Ha Nam, Lam Dong, Ha Giang, Hai Duong, Lang Son, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, and Cao Bang in the premises of AEON shopping mall.

A booth introduces goods from the Central Highland province of Lam Dong at the fair

Addressing the event, Nguyen Thi Mai Anh, Deputy Head of the HPA, said it's been the fifth time HPA has cooperated with AEON to organize such activities, with the hope of contributing to recover production and business activities.

"AEON Group has exported many products, especially Vietnamese fruits, to the group’s retail system in Japan. It is the leading company to fulfill its commitment to selling the Vietnamese goods in its supermarket system," she said.

During the fair, the purchasing department of AEON Group coordinated with HPA in seeking potential OCOP enterprises and subjects to develop them into suppliers of the group.

General Director of AEON MALL Vietnam Nakagawa Tetsuyuki said local enterprises have been instructed on AEON's regulations on goods quality standards for suppliers so that they themselves could improve their production and business capacity towards becoming a supplier of AEON Group.