Hà Nội’s Đống Đa District stops on-site dining, in-person study

HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of Hà Nội's Đống Đa District has ordered the temporary halting of on-site dining at restaurants, outdoor exercise, and in-person study, from 12pm December 13.
The move was made after the district 's pandemic risk level was raised to Level 3 – high risk.
Under Resolution 128, the four levels of pandemic risk are: Level 1, low-risk (new normal) – labelled green; Level 2, medium-risk – labelled yellow; Level 3, high-risk – labelled orange; and Level 4, very high-risk – labelled red.
Restaurants and food and beverage establishments are still allowed to open for delivery and must close before 9pm.
Local authorities also banned gatherings of more than 20 people in a room and more than 10 people in public places. Participants are required to be fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 and tested negative for the virus within 72 hours.
All culture, sport and entertainment activities at public places and operation of temporary markets are required to stop.
Online learning will be applied at all local schools until further notice.
Hà Nội recorded more than 7,400 new community transmission cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks, equivalent to 44 community cases per 100,000 residents per week.
Eight districts and communes in Hà Nội are ranked Level 1 of pandemic risk, 21 others ranked at Level 2, with only Đống Đa District ranked at Level 3. — VNS
- I want to achieve something for the country, says Hima Das
- Paris Has Been Partying Since France Won the World Cup
- Ruinous rodent threatens state's wetlands and levees. We're not doing enough to stop it
- How the Premier League's Brazilian Community Has Finally Made England Home
- ‘I Didn’t Know How to Stop Him’: Ohio State Abuse Scandal Widens
- Bulldogs handle Toledo like they knew what was coming. No reason to believe it’ll stop
- Imports vs. Domestics: The Debate Stops Here
- Fresno State QB Marcus McMaryion has a new vision as he heads into senior season
- Her team finished fourth. She finished third. Why can’t she stop smiling?
- Central QB Trent Tompkins has a fractured hand. Will he be ready for season-opener?
- A case study for the ages; filling 60,000 seats in 48 hours
- Has Spencer Dinwiddie Got a Deal for You
- Mellinger Minutes: Royals, Chiefs and is Darren Sproles a Hall of Famer?
- Experts warn of rising burnout syndrome among young people
- New York Considers Polarizing ‘Textalyzer’ to Combat Distracted Driving
- My part in the Storming of the Pink Palace
- Migrants Bring Cricket (and Victory) to Life in Northern France
- Jimmy Jump—the World's Most Famous Pitch Invader—Wants to Jump Again
- The Pitcher vs. The King
- BREAKING NEWS: Beto O'Rourke QUITS 2020 race as campaign runs out of cash - after launching run on the front of Vanity Fair saying: 'Man, I'm just born to be in it.'
Hà Nội's Đống Đa District stops on-site dining, in-person study have 480 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 13, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.