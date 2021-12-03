Hà Nội registers record daily COVID infections, over 13,000 cases confirmed nationwide Friday

A medical employee checks health for a COVID-19 patient who is treated at home in Thanh Bình District of southern Đồng Tháp Province. VNA/VNS Nhựt An Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese capital Hà Nội reported a record number of coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Friday, registering 791 infections, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 13,670 transmissions were recorded across the country, taking the number of nationwide infections since the start of the pandemic to 1,280,780.

The country also recorded 200 further fatalities, bringing the death toll to 25,858.

Of the new transmissions, 8,628 were community cases and nine were imported infections that were quarantined on arrival.

HCM City again topped the list of new infections with 1,311, followed by Cần Thơ Province with 982 and Hà Nội with 791.

Other infections were found in Sóc Trăng (791), Tây Ninh (779), Đồng Tháp (608), Bình Thuận (581), Bến Tre (571), Vĩnh Long (564), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (560), Đồng Nai (496), Cà Mau (489), Bình Phước (477), Khánh Hòa (450), Kiên Giang (350), Bạc Liêu (334), Bình Dương (302), An Giang (285), Trà Vinh (226), Bình Định (204), Hải Phòng (198), Hậu Giang (192), Đắk Lắk (171), Đắk Nông (138), Nghệ An (133), Thừa Thiên Huế (128), Bắc Ninh (127), Hà Giang (120), Đà Nẵng (119), Tiền Giang (117), Long An (112), Thái Nguyên (98), Lâm Đồng (98), Ninh Thuận (82), Thanh Hóa (73), Quảng Nam (67), Gia Lai (48), Phú Thọ (45), Hà Tĩnh (45), Vĩnh Phúc (40), Quảng Ngãi (39), Nam Định (38), Phú Yên (37), Hải Dương (34), Tuyên Quang (30), Thái Bình (26), Hưng Yên (26), Bắc Giang (26), Hòa Bình (23), Yên Bái (19), Quảng Bình (16), Kon Tum (16), Lào Cai (7), Quảng Ninh (7), Cao Bằng (5), Bắc Kạn (4), Hà Nam (3), Điện Biên (2) and Sơn La (1).

HCM City recorded the biggest decrease in infections at 427, while Hà Nội had the highest increase, with 292 more than the previous day.

On Friday, Thừa Thiên-Huế Province added 822 cases to its total, which were taken from samples in previous days.

Bắc Kạn Province is the only locality that has had no secondary infections for 14 consecutive days.

Among the new deaths, 68 were in HCM City, seven of which were transferred from the provinces of Long An, Vĩnh Long, Bình Dương, Đắc Nông, Tây Ninh and Tiền Giang.

The other fatalities were recorded in Đồng Nai (22), An Giang (16), Bình Dương (14), Cần Thơ (13), Tây Ninh (10), Tiền Giang (9), Kiên Giang (8) Vĩnh Long (7), Long An (7), Bình Thuận (5), Đồng Tháp (4), Bạc Liêu (3), Sóc Trăng (3), Bình Phước (2), Hà Nội (2), Cà Mau (2), Ninh Thuận (1), Hà Giang (1), Hoà Bình (1), Lâm Đồng (1) and Hậu Giang (1).

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Việt Nam is 25,858, accounting for 2 per cent of total infections.

A further 1,149 recoveries were reported on Friday, taking the total number given the all-clear to 1,006,459.

More than 125.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, with just over 53.2 million people having received two doses. — VNS