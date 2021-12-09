Hà Nội registers record daily COVID-19 infections, more than 15,000 cases nationwide Thursday

A medical worker takes a sample for testing for a person with suspected COVID-19 symptoms at the Thanh Nhàn Hospital in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết

HÀ NỘI — The capital Hà Nội reported a record number of coronavirus cases on Thursday, registering 822 infections. A total of 15,311 new transmissions were confirmed across the country.

The national tally since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,367,433.

Eleven of the new infections were imported, and the remaining 15,300 transmitted domestically.

New cases were reported in 61 provinces and cities across the country. HCM City recorded the most with 1,453, followed by Tây Ninh with 895.

The other localities that reported new transmissions were: Sóc Trăng (789), Đồng Tháp (730), Cà Mau (720), Cần Thơ (670), Bình Phước (631), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (576), Vĩnh Long (568), Tiền Giang (568), Bến Tre (517), Đồng Nai (501), Khánh Hòa (494), Bình Dương (489), Bạc Liêu (427), Bình Định (345), Đắk Lắk (317), Kiên Giang (314), An Giang (300), Trà Vinh (295), Hậu Giang (275), Bình Thuận (249), Lâm Đồng (210), Gia Lai (187), Đà Nẵng (180), Bắc Ninh (154), Thừa Thiên Huế (150), Thanh Hóa (142), Nghệ An (139), Quảng Nam (118), Quảng Bình (114), Phú Yên (106), Ninh Thuận (89), Long An (79), Hà Giang (66), Thái Bình (64), Hải Phòng (58), Đắk Nông (54), Lạng Sơn (49), Vĩnh Phúc (49), Nam Định (49), Hưng Yên (44), Ninh Bình (32), Hà Tĩnh (28), Quảng Ninh (28), Thái Nguyên (28), Hòa Bình (21), Quảng Ngãi (21), Bắc Giang (20), Kon Tum (15), Yên Bái (14), Phú Thọ (14), Tuyên Quang (9), Điện Biên (6), Lào Cai (5), Hà Nam (4), Bắc Kạn (3), Sơn La (3), Quảng Trị (2) and Cao Bằng (1).

Of the new infections, 8,843 cases were detected in the community.

A total of 14,586 patients were given the all-clear on Thursday, meaning 1,050,979 people in the country have recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

A further 256 fatalities related to COVID-19 were also confirmed, taking the death toll from the virus to 27,186, about 2 per cent of cases.

More than 129.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far. — VNS