Hà Nội registers record daily COVID-19 infections, more than 15,000 cases nationwide Thursday

HÀ NỘI — The capital Hà Nội reported a record number of coronavirus cases on Thursday, registering 822 infections. A total of 15,311 new transmissions were confirmed across the country.
The national tally since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,367,433.
Eleven of the new infections were imported, and the remaining 15,300 transmitted domestically.
New cases were reported in 61 provinces and cities across the country. HCM City recorded the most with 1,453, followed by Tây Ninh with 895.
The other localities that reported new transmissions were: Sóc Trăng (789), Đồng Tháp (730), Cà Mau (720), Cần Thơ (670), Bình Phước (631), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (576), Vĩnh Long (568), Tiền Giang (568), Bến Tre (517), Đồng Nai (501), Khánh Hòa (494), Bình Dương (489), Bạc Liêu (427), Bình Định (345), Đắk Lắk (317), Kiên Giang (314), An Giang (300), Trà Vinh (295), Hậu Giang (275), Bình Thuận (249), Lâm Đồng (210), Gia Lai (187), Đà Nẵng (180), Bắc Ninh (154), Thừa Thiên Huế (150), Thanh Hóa (142), Nghệ An (139), Quảng Nam (118), Quảng Bình (114), Phú Yên (106), Ninh Thuận (89), Long An (79), Hà Giang (66), Thái Bình (64), Hải Phòng (58), Đắk Nông (54), Lạng Sơn (49), Vĩnh Phúc (49), Nam Định (49), Hưng Yên (44), Ninh Bình (32), Hà Tĩnh (28), Quảng Ninh (28), Thái Nguyên (28), Hòa Bình (21), Quảng Ngãi (21), Bắc Giang (20), Kon Tum (15), Yên Bái (14), Phú Thọ (14), Tuyên Quang (9), Điện Biên (6), Lào Cai (5), Hà Nam (4), Bắc Kạn (3), Sơn La (3), Quảng Trị (2) and Cao Bằng (1).
Of the new infections, 8,843 cases were detected in the community.
A total of 14,586 patients were given the all-clear on Thursday, meaning 1,050,979 people in the country have recovered from the disease since the start of the pandemic.
A further 256 fatalities related to COVID-19 were also confirmed, taking the death toll from the virus to 27,186, about 2 per cent of cases.
More than 129.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far. — VNS
- Vietnam confirms 21st COVID-19 infection case
- 30th COVID-19 infection case confirmed in Vietnam
- British visitor is Vietnam’s 31st Covid-19 infection
- British man on Covid-19 infected flight gives Vietnam the slip
- Việt Nam reports five new COVID-19 infections
- Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 infection cases
- Vietnam confirms 18th COVID-19 infection case
- Vietnam’s COVID-19 infection cases rise to 30
- Covid-19 infection keeps Hanoian shoppers up all night
- 33rd COVID-19 infection case also onboard flight VN0054
- Vietnam reports four more Covid-19 infections
- New case in Hoi An, a Briton, brings Vietnam’s COVID-19 infections to 33
- Army moves in as Hanoi records Covid-19 infection
- 34th COVID-19 infection case returns from US
- Vietnam reports 32nd COVID-19 infection case
- Vietnam reports 18th case of COVID-19 infection
- Việt Nam confirms 30th COVID-19 infection case
- Three new Covid-19 infections detected in central Vietnam
- Coronavirus In Minnesota: Mayo Clinic Develops Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Detection Test
- Self isolation is responsibility of residents at risk of Covid-19 infection
Hà Nội registers record daily COVID-19 infections, more than 15,000 cases nationwide Thursday have 519 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 9, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.