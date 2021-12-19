Hà Nội nears 25,000 total infections as 16,093 cases reported Sunday

A health worker running tests. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The capital city of Hà Nội recorded 1,405 COVID-19 infections on Sunday, as Việt Nam posted a daily rise of 16,110 cases.

Hà Nội has seen its daily cases count reach four digits for the fourth consecutive day since the start of the pandemic. The city again recorded the highest number of daily infections nationwide on Sunday, with the total number of people infected now at 24,267.

The number of COVID-19 related fatalities reported on Sunday was 215, with 57 deaths recorded in HCM City.

Total cases since the start of the pandemic now stand at 1,540,478, of which 1,534,979 are the result of the fourth wave since April 27.

Only 17 cases on Sunday were imported ones; the other 16,093 infections were local. A total of 10,542 new transmissions were detected in the community.

Behind Hà Nội, Cà Mau recorded 1,345 cases and HCM City recorded 1,014 cases.

The remaining infections were detected in Tây Ninh (941), Bến Tre (838), Cần Thơ (793), Đồng Tháp (780), Khánh Hòa (599), Vĩnh Long (593), Bình Phước (559), Bạc Liêu (537), Trà Vinh (493), Bình Định (434), Sóc Trăng (425), Đồng Nai (417), Hải Phòng (417), Thừa Thiên Huế (362), An Giang (344), Kiên Giang (312), Tiền Giang (277), Lâm Đồng (245), Bình Dương (245), Đắk Lắk (239), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (221), Bắc Ninh (219), Thanh Hóa (186), Đà Nẵng (143), Quảng Ninh (139), Quảng Ngãi (137), Bình Thuận (135), Nghệ An (124), Gia Lai (108), Phú Yên (96), Hưng Yên (80), Long An (69), Quảng Nam (69), Hà Giang (67), Nam Định (67), Vĩnh Phúc (67), Hải Dương (59), Lạng Sơn (54), Ninh Thuận (51), Đắk Nông (51), Thái Bình (44), Bắc Giang (41), Quảng Bình (37), Hà Tĩnh (37), Thái Nguyên (31), Phú Thọ (26), Hà Nam (22), Quảng Trị (18), Sơn La (17), Tuyên Quang (16), Yên Bái (14), Lào Cai (11), Hòa Bình (7), Cao Bằng (7), Điện Biên (5), Hậu Giang (3) and Lai Châu (1).

Việt Nam's COVID death toll is now 29,566 cases, about 2 per cent of total cases.

There are 7,587 COVID-19 patients nationwide who are in a serious condition, with 860 requiring invasive ventilation and 21 on life support.

A further 10,799 patients were given the all-clear on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,107,962.

1,199,726 doses of vaccine was administered today in Việt Nam. Almost 62 million people in Việt Nam have now been fully inoculated; while around 76 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine. — VNS