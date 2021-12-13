Hà Nội confirms record 1,000 COVID cases on Monday, 15,377 infections reported nationwide

Hàng Thiếc Street, Hà Nội under lockdown. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The capital city of Hà Nội confirmed a record 1,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday, as Việt Nam posted a daily rise of 15,377 infections.

This is the first time that Hà Nội’s daily transmissions reached four digits since the start of the pandemic. The city was also the locality with the highest number of daily infections in the country on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 related fatalities was 242, including 75 in HCM City.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,428,428, of which 1,423,004 have occurred since the fourth wave started in late April.

Monday’s figures include 28 imported cases; with 15,349 domestic infections. A total of 8,891 new transmissions were detected in the community.

Bình Phước recorded the second-most cases with 998, followed by Tây Ninh with 919.

The remaining infections were detected in Hồ Chí Minh City (915), Bến Tre (867), Cà Mau (793), Đồng Tháp (740), Cần Thơ (680), Khánh Hòa (594), Vĩnh Long (581), Trà Vinh (476), Sóc Trăng (466), An Giang (422), Bình Định (395), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (371), Thừa Thiên Huế (346), Bạc Liêu (334), Đồng Nai (329), Kiên Giang (328), Tiền Giang (322), Hậu Giang (306), Bình Dương (304), Bình Thuận (268), Gia Lai (211), Đà Nẵng (205), Bắc Ninh (194), Hải Phòng (183), Thanh Hóa (182), Lâm Đồng (165), Nghệ An (145), Hưng Yên (134), Quảng Ngãi (122), Đắk Nông (103), Quảng Nam (103), Lạng Sơn (96), Hà Giang (81), Ninh Thuận (81), Long An (72), Vĩnh Phúc (58), Hải Dương (56), Thái Bình (54), Phú Yên (51), Quảng Ninh (49), Hòa Bình (40), Thái Nguyên (32), Nam Định (30), Quảng Bình (30), Hà Nam (20), Bắc Giang (17), Sơn La (16), Phú Thọ (15), Tuyên Quang (12), Lào Cai (9), Hà Tĩnh (8 ), Kon Tum (8 ), Quảng Trị (5), Yên Bái (4), Cao Bằng (2), Điện Biên (1) and Lai Châu (1).

Việt Nam's COVID death toll now stands at 28,081, about 2 per cent of total infections.

There are currently 7,730 COVID-19 patients nationwide in serious condition, with 817 requiring invasive ventilation and 19 on life support.

A further 1,192 patients were given the all-clear on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,055,912.

A total of 593,374 doses of vaccine was administered in Việt Nam on Monday. Almost 58 million people in Việt Nam have now been fully inoculated; while around 75 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine. — VNS