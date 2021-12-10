GS’s chief holds online talk with Malaysian defense leader

At the talk, General Cuong hailed the Malaysian military's support for the Vietnamese military in the organization of military-defense activities in the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020.
Regarding fishermen affairs, General Cuong requested the two countries' maritime law enforcement agencies to humanely handle illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities, focusing on education and dissemination measures. In addition, both forces should support distressed fishermen at sea.
The Vietnamese GS's Chief also proposed a joint patrol mechanism at sea, emphasizing the need of a hotline to share information and address arising sea-related issues.
Besides, General Cuong urged General Tan Sri Dato'Sri Haji Affendi bin Buang to support and ask the Malaysian Government to soon sign a memorandum of understanding on law enforcement and search and rescue cooperation at sea between the two sides.
On this occasion, both generals agreed to promote cooperation in many fields, while finding solutions to deepen bilateral defense cooperation, focusing on delegation exchange at all levels, promoting current consultation mechanisms and establishing new ones. In addition, the two militaries should also bolster training and education cooperation and back each other within the multilateral frameworks, especially ASEAN military-defense cooperation; and maintain ASEAN's common viewpoint on regional and international security issues, among others.
Translated by Minh Anh
