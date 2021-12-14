GO! Thái Bình mall goes live

At the opening ceremony. — VNS Photo

THÁI BÌNH — GO! Thái Bình shopping mall was officially inaugurated yesterday in Thái Bình City, marking the Thai retailer’s footprint in the coastal eastern province.

Covering more than 21,000 squares at the city’s centre in Trần Thái Tông Street, Group 1, Phú Khánh Ward, the mall introduces a new modern retail concept of “Eat-Shop-Entertain-Learn-Sustain” with a diverse portfolio of retail brands ranging from foods to essentials, fashion, home, electronics and creative entertainment, many of which debut in Thái Bình for the first time.

At the opening ceremony, Thai Ambassador to Việt Nam Nikorndej Balankura highlighted the opening of GO! Thái Bình reflects the Thai government’s efforts in strengthening the strategic partnership with Việt Nam, especially in the year of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Balankura said Thai investors are seeking business opportunities with Vietnamese partners in many fields, including retail. Thái Bình is one of the four provinces Central Retail Vietnam has selected to expand its “GO! Mall” brand.

“It is with great pride and excitement that I announce the opening of Thái Bình GO! Mall today despite the challenges and impacts made by COVID-19,” said Christian Olofsson, President, Property at Central Retail Vietnam.

With an investment capital of VNĐ500 billion (US$21.7 million), the mall is expected to contribute to the economic development of the province by creating more jobs for locals, promoting commercial development, retail services and local agricultural distribution.

Nguyễn Quang Hưng, standing vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the retail industry has developed rapidly and contributed to the province’s economic development. Total retail revenue in the locality is estimated at nearly VNĐ50 trillion this year, up 7.5 per cent on-year.

The province's gross domestic product is forecast to grow 6.68 per cent this year, among good performers in the country.

“Through GO! Mall distribution networks, I hope Thái Bình’s products will be delivered to consumers in other markets nationwide,” he said.

On this occasion, Central Retail donated VNĐ2.5 billion to the province’s education sector. —