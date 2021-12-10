General Department of Defense Industry’s implementation of administrative reform inspected

Report by the General Department of Defense Industry shows that in 2021, under the leadership and direction of the general department's Party Committee and Chain-of-Command, defense industry units and agencies have basically accomplished the set targets. In particular, they have focused on carrying out various contents in public administrative reform, including institutional reforms, administrative reforms, administrative apparatus reforms, and building of human resources.

In the year, the General Department of Defense Industry has actively carried out legal documents. So far, the unit has built 22 circulars and started collecting opinions from agencies and units on these documents. It has also paid attention to strengthening the entire administrative apparatus and information technology infrastructure to serve the handling of administrative procedures.

Concluding the inspection, Senior Lieutenant General Le Huy Vinh evaluated that the General Department of Defense Industry has basically fulfilled administrative reform missions in 2021, contributing to raising the effectiveness of the management and administration of task implementation.

The deputy defense minister asked the general department to continue fostering information dissemination and education of the role and importance of administrative reform, reviewing administrative reforms to propose measures to cut and simplify administrative procedures related to business, applying the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system, and investing in building the information technology infrastructure.

In addition to that, General Vinh asked the general department to continue adjusting and supplementing the titles and personnel organization following the decisions of the Ministry of National Defense and the General Staff. The unit should also study to complete a plan on restructuring businesses in the 2021-2025 period to submit to higher levels for approval.

The General Department of Defense Industry's Party Committee and Chain-of-Command should focus on their direction and leadership over key contents to make strong changes in administrative reform in 2022.

