GDP’s mission visits former revolutionary base

The activity was to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the foundation day of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22, 1944 – 2021), the 32nd anniversary of the whole people's defense festive day (December 22, 1989 – 2021), and the 77th anniversary of the foundation day of the GDP (December 22, 1944 – 2021).

During the visit, the mission offered incense at the relic site of the General Staff headquarters in Dong Dau hamlet (Dinh Bien commune, Dinh Hoa district) to pay tribute to the first Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army General Hoang Van Thai, fallen soldiers, and former leaders of the General Staff. This relic site was the living and working place of Chief of the General Staff Hoang Van Thai and the General Staff head office from 1949-1954.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief of the GDP presented gifts to Ms. Trieu Thi Cam who is taking care of "Ham nam cua" (Five-gate trench) relic in Khau Dieu hamlet, Dinh Bien district. "Ham nam cua" relic in Tham Thang hamlet (present Khau Dieu hamlet, Dinh Bien commune, Dinh Hoa district) was the general command post of the General Department of Political Affairs.

While visiting the trench, the visiting delegates expressed their respect and gratitude to generations of troops of the head office of the general department for their great contribution to the revolutionary cause. At this place, leaders and staff of the agency assisted the Central Military Commission and High Command in carrying out Party and political work in the resistance war against the French colonialists.

During the event, on behalf of the GDP, Senior Lieutenant General Do Can expressed his deep gratitude to the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Dinh Hoa district for their wholehearted support to political officers in the resistance war for national independence as well as in peacetime.

General Can hoped that the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Dinh Hoa district will continue bringing into play traditions of the revolutionary base and staying united to build a civilized and prosperous district. He also urged the locality to coordinate with and support troops of the political agencies and military units stationed in the locality to fulfill their assigned missions.

On the occasion, the mission handed over gifts to 33 policy households and needy families in Dinh Bien commune, Dinh Hoa district, Thai Nguyen province. Military Region 1 also presented 33 gifts to policy beneficiaries.

Translated by Tran Hoai