GDP’s Logistical Department receives noble order

This year, the department has overcome difficulties so as to well fulfill its assigned missions, including ensuring logistical work for military units, improving troops' living standards while taking drastic measures for COVID-19 combat. The unit has also carried out annual health checkups for troops.
During the event, authorized by the State President, General Can pinned the Second-class Fatherland Protection Order on its "Determination to win" military flag and handed over the certificate of merit to the unit.
In acknowledgement of the unit's task performance, General Can requested their chains-of-command to conduct investment in capital construction as scheduled with absolute safety, adhering to the State laws and the Ministry of National Defense's regulations.
Especially, the department should also instruct the GDP's organs to effectively ensure COVID-19 prevention and control, so as to curb the spread of the pandemic.
Furthermore, the unit was asked to well implement the "Determination to win" emulation movement in 2022, in line with effectively studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality, and lifestyle and the "Promoting traditions, contributing talents, deserving to be Uncle Ho's soldiers" movement in the current context, to name but a few.
Translated by Minh Anh
