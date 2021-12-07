GDP leader congratulates Military Women Advisory Board

At the meeting, General Can hailed the achievements of servicewomen in 2021, especially their meaningful activities held to prevent and control COVID-19 pandemic.

The high-ranking general hoped that the board would continue to make recommendations to the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defense, and the GDP on women's work and movement in the whole military in the coming time.

Ahead of the seventh Military Women's Party Congress, the Military Women Advisory Board should make good preparations for the success of the upcoming congress, paving the way for the women work and movement, he added.

In addition to the political missions, each servicewoman should also take good care of her home, concluded General Can.

Translated by Minh Anh