At the meeting, General Can hailed the achievements of servicewomen in 2021, especially their meaningful activities held to prevent and control COVID-19 pandemic.
The high-ranking general hoped that the board would continue to make recommendations to the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defense, and the GDP on women's work and movement in the whole military in the coming time.
Ahead of the seventh Military Women's Party Congress, the Military Women Advisory Board should make good preparations for the success of the upcoming congress, paving the way for the women work and movement, he added.
In addition to the political missions, each servicewoman should also take good care of her home, concluded General Can.
Translated by Minh Anh
- Drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzmán found guilty of funneling tons of narcotics into the U.S.
- Everyone to the barricades
- [CLOSED] We're giving away 25 Space Colony Steam keys
- Reports: Beto O'Rourke entering 2020 presidential race
- Wot I Think: Wargames – From Gladiators To Gigabytes
- The Anita Sarkeesian story
- Medal of Honor Underground Preview
- Dam heroes! Countless words have been written about the Dambusters raid, but a new book by historian MAX HASTINGS brings it to life as never before... hour by nerve-jangling hour
- Kings of the castle: the forty-person strategy game of Europa Universalis IV held in a Polish fortress, part 1
- Testing Hillary Clinton's presidential skills in Crusader Kings 2
- Assassin's Creed 2 dated, Mizuguchi project revealed at Ubisoft E3 event
- Every movie and show coming to Netflix in June
- By the Book: Battlefield 3: The Russian
GDP leader congratulates Military Women Advisory Board have 248 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 7, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.