‘Full-cycle’ production of Sputnik V vaccine to be set up in Việt Nam

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành (standing, left) and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko (standing, right) witness the signing of agreement between Vietnamese pharmaceutical company VABIOTECH and Sovico Group Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Sputnik V vaccine production in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo

MOSCOW — Vietnamese pharmaceutical company VABIOTECH and Sovico Group signed a cooperation agreement with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on the supply and production of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Việt Nam in Moscow on Wednesday as part of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc’s visit to the country.

The deal also covers the expansion of Sputnik V vaccine supply sources in Việt Nam as well as nearby countries and territories, and the collaboration in technology transfer and quality checks.

T&T Group of Việt Nam signed a memorandum of understanding with the RDIF and Binnopharm Group, one of Russia’s leading pharmaceutical firms, on the transfer of production technology and the formation of a research centre and a facility with full cycle production capacity of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine along with the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine in Việt Nam.

Accordingly, the RDIF will transfer necessary vaccine production technologies and give comprehensive support to selected Vietnamese partners to ensure that the Vietnamese-produced vaccine meets the standards of Russian-made vaccines.

In Việt Nam, Sputnik V vaccine was licensed by the Ministry of Health on March 23, 2021 for emergency use. RDIF is actively working with Việt Nam's regulatory authorities to register Sputnik Light in the country.

On July 21, VABIOTECH announced that it successfully manufactured the vaccine in Việt Nam after a test batch using materials sent from Russia was approved. — VNS