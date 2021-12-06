Friendlier legal framework needed for offshore wind power development

In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency, Sean Huang, Development Manager of Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP) – which is engaging in the La Gan offshore wind power project in Vietnam, spoke highly of the Vietnamese Party and Government's vision and determination to boost energy transition.
He noted that offshore wind power has proved to be able to help Vietnam reduce dependence on imported fossil fuel, work to achieve net zero emissions, and switch to clean and sustainable energy.
This type of energy also holds great potential for helping to attract foreign direct investment and fuel local supply chains, he said, adding that the Vietnamese Government, resolved to secure net zero emissions in the next few decades, is moving in the right direction.
COP has seen closer cooperation between the Government and developers to share international experience in making regulations, mobilise capital, and transfer technology, according to him.
The official also pointed out certain challenges and risks to offshore wind power development in Vietnam, including those related to the legal framework, power purchase agreements, grid construction, and supply chains. Besides, technical differences may lead to a considerable gap in expenses and investment among land, inshore, and offshore wind power projects.
The country still lacks a particular legal framework for offshore wind power, and many agencies still base themselves on typical land or inshore wind power projects to consider offshore ones. As a result, unclear procedures have hampered offshore wind power developers from carrying out their projects on schedule, the official went on.
He recommended the Government create a friendlier investment climate and legal framework to encourage experienced foreign developers to make investment.
Such a favourable investment climate and legal framework will enable them to mobilise capital in the international market and promote the growth of domestic supply chains, thereby creating a prerequisite for the success of offshore wind power in the country.
Source: VNA
- Large - Scale Wind Turbines: Grid Management and Energy Storage: The Facts and Factors of Wind Power
- Offshore Wind Farms
- Wind Powered Car or Hybrid Wind Powered Car; Possible?
- Gasoline is Too Expensive; Where are the Wind Powered Cars?
- Condotels look to legal framework for revival
- Explore Research Report on Poland Wind Power Market To 2025: MarketResearchReports.biz
- Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Regional Analysis Report Forecast 2022
- Offshore wind energy market size is anticipated to exceed USD 130 billion by 2023.
- Offshore wind energy market 2016- 2023.
- Wind Power Market Size Is Expected To Reach High Globally By 2020: Grand View Research, Inc.
- How to Compare Offshore Jurisdictions
- The Advantages of Wind Energy
- 8 Reasons for Choosing Foreign or Offshore Trusts
- Wind Farms - Limitations as Energy Platforms
- Understanding How Wind Turbines Generate Power
- How Offshore Tax Wealth Havens Came About - A Guide for Your Financial Wealth Planning
- An Overview of Wind Farms
- Micro Wind Turbines For Cities
- Wind Energy - Can There Be Too Much Of A Good Thing?
- Web Application Development - A Guide to Success
Friendlier legal framework needed for offshore wind power development have 478 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 6, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.