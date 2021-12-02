Frequency of domestic flights increases from December 1

Under a decision signed by Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan on November 30, the numbers of two-way flights on Hanoi – Da Nang, Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang – Ho Chi Minh City routes will be raised to a maximum of 16 per day from December 1-14.

From December 15, the maximum number of daily two-way flights will be 20 on those three routes, and 9 on other routes.

The decision also mentioned conditions for passengers, such as owning certificates of full vaccination against COVID-19 or recovery from the disease, and testing negative to SARS-CoV-2 using RT-PCR or rapid antigen testing methods.

Besides, all passengers have to make health declarations.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) also announced that it completely agrees with the Health Ministry's proposal on the suspension of international flights to and from African countries, including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Lesotho and Mozambique due to the emergence of Omicron variant there.

The CAAV also agreed to halt the issuance of entry visa to passengers going to or arriving from the above nations.

Flights carrying Vietnamese citizens home under the combo package plan must receive permission from the ministries of foreign affairs, health, transport, national defense and public security.

Source: VNA