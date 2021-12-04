FPT Techday 2021 opens

Trương Gia Bình, CEO of FPT delivers a speech at the event. — Photo courtesy of FPT

Hà NỘI – Việt Nam IT giant, FPT officially kicked-off its annual technology forum known as FPT Techday 2021 under the theme “Thrive in the Green Normal” on Friday.

The event attracted over 100,000 attendees, including over 5,000 enterprises from various industries such as manufacturing, real estate, banking and finance, as well as thousands of young, tech-passionate individuals.

The corporation also launched a portfolio of products during the event, to assist organisations in securing resources, operating flexibly and accelerating business.

Speaking at the forum, Trương Gia Bình, CEO of FPT said: "We have just one approach to battle and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. We all must move faster than the virus’s mutations.”

“Technology has the potential to assist us. With technology, we are capable of defeating COVID-19. With technology, businesses can reconstruct all management, operation and business activities to accelerate and break through. With technology, individuals can safely adapt to the epidemic. With technology, by 2045, Việt Nam can become an affluent country.”

FPT also launched a set of technology solutions consisting of six products to assist businesses to ensure resources and operate flexibly.

Specifically, FPT eCovax, the name of the portfolio of products, is based on AI and Big Data technology to assist businesses in remaining safe, flexible, and meeting recruitment needs during the pandemic by digitizing recruitment process; providing support for screening interviews and appropriate job orientation via AI; and storing, analysing and forecasting candidate needs.

Another product is FPT AI Advisory Virtual Assistant, the next-generation artificial intelligence-based virtual assistant and electronic signature solution

With FPT AI Reader Flex and Ubot, all text documents with different information structures and corporate business procedures can be digitised and automated, enabling enterprises to function flexibly.

In addition, the corporation also showcased “The Smart Green City” model for the first time at the event, with six main components: Green Government, Green Enterprise, Green Education, Green Health, Green Life and Green Mobility.

The exhibition provided a comprehensive experience of a new normal world that has been rebuilt and is flexibly connected based on technology’s core foundations.

Nearly 50 solutions and technology products from FPT will contribute to ensuring safety and economic development.

Nguyễn Văn Khoa, general director of FPT, said that COVID-19 had made businesses rethink the role of technology. Many businesses have spent millions of dollars to improve their management and operation capabilities.

Vũ Anh Tú, FPT chief technology officer, said his corporation would continue to research and apply new technologies to assist businesses to solve problems in a faster, more accurate and effective manner. VNS