FPT Techday 2021 opens

Hà NỘI – Việt Nam IT giant, FPT officially kicked-off its annual technology forum known as FPT Techday 2021 under the theme “Thrive in the Green Normal” on Friday.
The event attracted over 100,000 attendees, including over 5,000 enterprises from various industries such as manufacturing, real estate, banking and finance, as well as thousands of young, tech-passionate individuals.
The corporation also launched a portfolio of products during the event, to assist organisations in securing resources, operating flexibly and accelerating business.
Speaking at the forum, Trương Gia Bình, CEO of FPT said: "We have just one approach to battle and defeat the COVID-19 pandemic. We all must move faster than the virus’s mutations.”
“Technology has the potential to assist us. With technology, we are capable of defeating COVID-19. With technology, businesses can reconstruct all management, operation and business activities to accelerate and break through. With technology, individuals can safely adapt to the epidemic. With technology, by 2045, Việt Nam can become an affluent country.”
FPT also launched a set of technology solutions consisting of six products to assist businesses to ensure resources and operate flexibly.
Specifically, FPT eCovax, the name of the portfolio of products, is based on AI and Big Data technology to assist businesses in remaining safe, flexible, and meeting recruitment needs during the pandemic by digitizing recruitment process; providing support for screening interviews and appropriate job orientation via AI; and storing, analysing and forecasting candidate needs.
Another product is FPT AI Advisory Virtual Assistant, the next-generation artificial intelligence-based virtual assistant and electronic signature solution
With FPT AI Reader Flex and Ubot, all text documents with different information structures and corporate business procedures can be digitised and automated, enabling enterprises to function flexibly.
In addition, the corporation also showcased “The Smart Green City” model for the first time at the event, with six main components: Green Government, Green Enterprise, Green Education, Green Health, Green Life and Green Mobility.
The exhibition provided a comprehensive experience of a new normal world that has been rebuilt and is flexibly connected based on technology’s core foundations.
Nearly 50 solutions and technology products from FPT will contribute to ensuring safety and economic development.
Nguyễn Văn Khoa, general director of FPT, said that COVID-19 had made businesses rethink the role of technology. Many businesses have spent millions of dollars to improve their management and operation capabilities.
Vũ Anh Tú, FPT chief technology officer, said his corporation would continue to research and apply new technologies to assist businesses to solve problems in a faster, more accurate and effective manner. VNS
- 19 Best beer advent calendars you can buy in 2021
- I’m A Celebrity 2021 – David Ginola, Naughty Boy and Adam Woodyatt will take on next trial as fans claim it’s a fix
- 9 Best whisky advent calendars you can buy in 2021
- The Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal 2021: Who we are supporting and how you can donate
- MTV EMAs 2021: Olly Alexander ‘so flattered’ over Doctor Who rumours as fans pitch for him to replace Jodie Whittaker
- ‘I just crumbled’ Loose Women's Charlene White opens up on breaking down during new show
- Anton Du Beke to replace Bruno Tonioli on Strictly Christmas special — and could take over from him permanently
- Man Utd news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo injured after ‘siu’ celebration EXCLUSIVE, Kounde transfer boost, Rangnick LATEST
- Coronation Street spoilers – Curtis Delamere’s sick lies about illness EXPOSED; plus EastEnders latest & Emmerdale news
- If Roe v. Wade is overturned, here's what happens
- Microsoft just gave you another great reason to buy an Xbox Series X or S
- What is Scarlett Johansson’s net worth?
- When did Scarlett Johansson give birth?
- CIMB releases credit card using video eKYC technology
- Wall Street week ahead: Hawkish Fed boosts value stocks' appeal for some investors
- Princess Beatrice weight loss: Royal avoided ‘trauma’ with ‘impressive high-fibre diet'
- Who is Scarlett Johansson’s daughter Rose?
- 'Only time I'll win' Stacey Dooley in Louis Theroux jibe after Women in Film and TV awards
- This Morning stars Holly and Phil discuss health concerns ahead of Christmas
FPT Techday 2021 opens have 677 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 4, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.