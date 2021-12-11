FPT Shop expands to assembled PC segment

HÀ NỘI — FPT Shop inaugurated three Laptop & PC Centres in Hà Nội on Friday.
After impressive achievements in the laptop market, FPT Shop continues to develop its computer ecosystem with new products which are assembled PCs and PC components and accessories.
"FPT Shop aims to perfect its computer ecosystem to become a technology destination for customers in general and for students in particular, serving not only basic needs but also advanced needs such as dedicated computers, gaming computers and other needs that laptops have not completely met," said Nguyễn Thế Kha, Senior Director Mobility Groups of FPT Shop.
Looking back at the laptop market in the past year, FPT Shop has achieved impressive achievements when it has grown more than double compared to the previous year, providing consumers with nearly 400,000 computers, accounting for a large proportion of the total contribution in the revenue growth of FPT Shop, especially during the period affected by the pandemic.
This was also the motivation for us to enter a new business segment, perfecting our laptop ecosystem, Kha added.
On the occasion of the opening of the Laptop and PC Centre, FPT Shop started many promotion programmes from December 10 to December 23.
Customers can choose to buy products directly at the Laptop & PC Centre, or buy online at https://fptshop.com.vn/may-tinh-de-ban , FPT Shop will deliver and install at home nationwide. — VNS
