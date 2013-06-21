Fostering Party and State’s role in external communication activities

PANO – A seminar on Development Strategy for external communication Service in 2011-2020 and the Government’s Action Program in 2013-2020 opened in Hanoi on June 20th.

The event, co-organized by the Council on External Relations Information, the Central Commission for Popularization and Education and the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications, drew the participation of officials in charge of disseminating external information in northern provinces and cities.

During the seminar, delegates pointed out measures to promote the quality of external affairs information, such as enhancing the Party’s leadership and State’s management on external relations information; heightening the awareness of ministries, sectors and the press of external relations information’s role in the new context; building and bettering policies and legal documents in accordance with the new tasks’ demands; mobilizing people of all strata in the society to participate in external relations information; and identifying key press agencies and means of communications in conducting external relations information.

As reported, the Government’s Action Program on External Relations Information in the 2013-2020 period aims to create a considerable leap forward in the State management of external relations information and activities; and ensure the Government’s concentrated management and strengthen coordination in the production of external affairs news to consolidate Vietnam’s image and position in the international arena.

Translated by Pham Huy

