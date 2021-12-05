Forum seeks to promote space research through diverse partnership

The forum was organized by Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) of Japan.

VAST President Prof. Chau Van Minh said the APRSAF-27 was an opportunity for space agencies in the Asia-Pacific region to share experiences and seek cooperation opportunities. Through the forum, scientists and policymakers exchanged information, knowledge and experiences in aerospace technology development, and devised methods to diversify cooperation activities and promote research and application of aerospace technology, contributing to socio-economic development in each country, region, and worldwide.

Highlights of the event included the launch of the Space Law and Policy working group and the first-ever presentation of APRSAF Awards to honor scientists who have made great contribution to or have big influence on space technology research and the development of young generations of researchers in the field in the region.

Representatives of the VAST co-chaired discussions of five thematic groups on the application of space technology for the benefit of the society, capacity building, space education for the community, frontiers of the space industry, and space law and policy.

The APRSAF-27 forum attracted the participation of about 600 delegates from more than 40 countries including Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The APRSAF-28 forum will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam next year.

Source: VNA