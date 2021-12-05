FM Bui Thanh Son holds meeting with Secretary of China’s Zhejiang Party Committee

Son congratulated Zhejiang on socio-economic achievements the province has recorded over the past time as an economic locomotive of China's eastern region, and expressed his wish that the locality will successfully complete its new tasks.
The minister also wished 2022 Asian Games, slated for September 2022 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, will be a success.
Son spoke highly of cooperation outcomes between Zhejiang and Vietnamese localities, especially in economy and trade with revenue in the first nine months of this year reaching 12.48 billion USD, up 30.8 percent.
He used the occasion to thank local businesses for their donations of medical supplies to a number of Vietnamese localities in the COVID-19 combat.
Regarding cooperation in the time ahead, Son suggested consolidating and expanding friendly exchanges between Vietnamese localities and Zhejiang, and intensifying experience sharing in the areas that Zhejiang has strength like sustainable development, digital economy, science-technology and infrastructure construction.
He called for more optimal conditions to expand Vietnam's exports to Zhejiang and the early resumption of tourism and education collaboration, among others.
For his part, Yuan said Zhejiang plays a significant role in the traditional friendship between the two parties and countries.
Expressing his support for Son's proposals, Yuan affirmed that Zhejiang attaches importance to enhancing and expanding cooperation with Vietnamese localities, thus significantly contributing to the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
Source: VNA
