Every year when autumn comes, Ta Chi Nhu Mountain in Tram Tau District, Yen Bai Province, turns into a colourful flower garden.
Sitting at a height of 2,979 metres above sea level, the peak of the mountain at that time is fully coated with ‘chi pau’, a wild flower shaded with a blend of pink and lilac colours.
‘Chi pau’ flowers bloom at the foot of a rotten tree.
Trekkers resting on a rocky ledge.
Trekkers to Ta Chi Nhu this season can admire the picturesque view of a flower garden in the clouds.
Horses freely wandering in the flower field.
The pure beauty of nature.
|Clouds linger over a flower field.
Hai Duong – Phong Son (Nhan Dan)
