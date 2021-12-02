Talk Vietnam

Flower garden in the clouds

by vietnamnet.vn

Every year when autumn comes, Ta Chi Nhu Mountain in Tram Tau District, Yen Bai Province, turns into a colourful flower garden.

Sitting at a height of 2,979 metres above sea level, the peak of the mountain at that time is fully coated with ‘chi pau’, a wild flower shaded with a blend of pink and lilac colours.

‘Chi pau’ flowers bloom at the foot of a rotten tree.

Trekkers resting on a rocky ledge.

Trekkers to Ta Chi Nhu this season can admire the picturesque view of a flower garden in the clouds.

Horses freely wandering in the flower field.

The pure beauty of nature.

Clouds linger over a flower field.

Hai Duong – Phong Son (Nhan Dan)

