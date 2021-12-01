Fitness chains, gyms face ups and downs during 2020

Prior to the pandemic, Lamita, a fitness studio chain, suspended its operation temporarily on January 4 because of unsettled internal conflicts. In 2019, Lien and Hung, well-known investors, agreed to pour VND10 billion into the chain Lamita Prior to the pandemic, Lamita, a fitness studio chain, suspended its operation temporarily on January 4 because of unsettled internal conflicts. The chain officially notified its trainees and partners about how it would fulfill its committed duties. Established in 2012 as a Zumba Center in Hanoi, Lamita developed into member brands, including Lamita Fitness, Lamita Star, Lamita Shop and La Pham. Lamita used to have 65 studios and 200 employees before the Covid-19 epidemmic outbreak. In 2019, Lien and Hung, well-known investors, agreed to pour VND10 billion into the chain in exchange for 35 percent of the shares of Lamita Fitness. However, the capital did not arrive because of some problems. Later, Lamita called for investment from a domestic venture fund in the chain, which was valued at VND100 billion. CEO Vu Thi Thuy Linh held a conference about Lamita Dance Fitness, extolling its trainers, courseware and digital platform as the first dance studio system in Vietnam. However, the chain was affected by the… Read full this story

