First Vietnam-Laos border defense friendship exchange officially kicked off

The Vietnamese delegation was led by Defense Minister General Phan Van Giang. The welcoming ceremony took place solemnly under the chair of Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath.
The exchange was held in Huong Hoa district in the Vietnamese province of Quang Tri, and Sepon district in the Lao province of Savannakhet with many meaningful activities such as border landmark saluting, border protection force joint patrol, gift presentation to Lao and Vietnamese students.
In addition, the two defense ministers will also hold talks and sign a number of important documents to further promote the bilateral defense cooperation and cooperation between the two countries' border guard forces in the coming time.
The first Vietnam-Laos border defense friendship exchange is carried out under the direction of the two parties and states on building a peaceful, friendly and stable shared borderline. The exchange program is also part of the two defense ministries' defense relations activities in 2021.
The People's Army Newspaper would like to present some photos during the event.
Translated by Minh Anh
