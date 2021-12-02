First smart e-buses hit Hà Nội streets

Passengers experience the smart electric bus, which uses eco-friendly energy, on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The first smart electric buses in Việt Nam that use eco-friendly energy were officially put into operation in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The electric vehicles are the products of VinBus Ecology Transport Services Limited Liability Company (VinBus), the transport services arm of conglomerate Vingroup.

The e-buses have run on their first route E03, linking the east and west of the capital city with 15 stops: Mỹ Đình – Nguyễn Hoàng – Phạm Hùng – Khuất Duy Tiến – Trần Duy Hưng – Nguyễn Chí Thanh – Huỳnh Thúc Kháng – Thái Hà – Chùa Bộc – Phạm Ngọc Thạch – Đại Cồ Việt – Trần Khát Chân – Cầu Vĩnh Tuy – Aeon Mall Long Biên – Cổ Linh – Vinhomes Ocean Park urban area.

Two more routes, E05 that links Long Biên and the Smart City urban area, and E01 connecting Mỹ Đình and Vinhomes Ocean Park urban area, are scheduled to open this month.

All the routes are part of the city’s public transport system, connecting densely populated areas and public places such as schools, bus stations and entertainment areas.

A total of 48 buses come every 15-20 minutes from 5am to 9pm daily on the three routes.

The cost for a one-way ticket is VNĐ9,000 (US$0.36), while a monthly ticket is VNĐ55,000 – 200,000, and the elderly, people with disabilities, children under 6 years and people in poverty travel free of charge.

Passengers can buy a monthly ticket online or through the VinBus section of the VinID application.

Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, deputy chairman of the city's People’s Committee, said that the electric buses marked a new step of the city's bus system and contributed to the building of a green transport system, at the launch ceremony on Thursday

The e-buses run on electric power, which discharges no emissions and makes minimal noise.

The buses have a battery capacity of 281 kWh, capable of moving up to 220 – 260km. The buses can be quickly fully charged in only two hours at a 150kW fast charging station system.

All VinBuses will be managed and operated with centralised monitoring, charging, safety inspections, maintenance, repairs, and automatic cleaning at depots arranged according to VinBus primary lines.

All the buses are equipped with AI ​​cameras that monitor the driver’s behaviour for drowsiness, fatigue, loss of concentration or using a phone while driving, and will give warnings to both the driver and the operation centre.

They are also equipped with security cameras, which increase the driver’s vision at the side and rear of the vehicles. Free high-speed wifi, USB charging ports and smart entertainment screens are also available on the buses. — VNS