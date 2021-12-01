First regular direct flight to US completes return trip to Việt Nam

The Vietnam Airlines’ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner seen at Đà Nẵng International Airport after landing on Wednesday morning. VNA/VNS Photos

ĐÀ NẴNG — Two days after Vietnam Airlines’ first regular flight from Việt Nam to the US landed, its return flight from San Francisco to Đà Nẵng International Airport safely arrived on Wednesday.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, Vietnam Airlines’ biggest and most modern aircraft, landed in Đà Nẵng airport after 15 hours and 35 minutes.

All arriving passengers followed mandatory quarantine policy afterward.

Compared with current connecting flights, the direct flight takes 3 to 10 hours less.

Passengers complete check-in procedures at the San Francisco International Airport before the flight.

Vietnam Airlines will be the sole user of the San Francisco- HCM City route. The national flag carrier also plans to increase from two to seven flights per week, once the country can control the COVID-19 pandemic and reopen international flights.

Vietnam Airlines is researching opening more regular flights between Việt Nam and the US, such as from Hà Nội or HCM City to Los Angeles.

Besides Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airlines also plans to open a Việt Nam-US regular flight route when receiving permission from the US Department of Transportation.

The US is one of the countries with the highest number of overseas Vietnamese and Vietnamese students. — VNS