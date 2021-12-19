Exhibition on National Resistance Day opens

"The event is also a chance to recall the glorious traditional history of the Vietnam People's Army and the victories of armed forces and people under the leadership of the Party Central Committee and President Ho Chi Minh; to promote patriotism and national pride among people; as well as to educate young generations on the national construction and protection cause," he said.

The exhibition showcased more than 300 images, documents and objects, featuring the national resistance in 1946, especially the troops and people of Hanoi, the locality where the historical event started.

The three-part exhibition included "The nation at stake", "To die for the Fatherland" and "Resounding the epic of resistance war".

Translated by Lam Anh