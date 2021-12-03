Exhibition of disadvantaged children’s paintings held in Hà Nội

Participants took a picture together at the “Gratitude” Exhibition — Photo courtesy of UNICEF Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Exhibition "Gratitude" featuring 50 artworks by disadvantaged children during the COVID-19 pandemic, took place at the United Nations Office in Hà Nội on Friday on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

This event is a follow-up to the contest "For a Triumphant Việt Nam" for child patients aged 4-16 nationwide.

The works of the contest were previously exhibited at the National Museum of Fine Art in Hà Nội from November 18-22, attracting more than 1,000 visitors, including Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his wife, Madam Trần Nguyệt Thu.

In the opening ceremony, Rana Flower, UNICEF Representative in Việt Nam, emphasised the importance of taking good care of disadvantaged children in our society.

She expressed concern for the current lack of access to many areas of life, especially health care and education, which many children, especially those with disabilities, are facing.

Thảo Griffiths, Chief Representative of the American Veterans Fund in Việt Nam, said that besides economic development, a well-developed Việt Nam is shown by how we treat children, especially the vulnerable ones.

At the exhibition, through the stories, messages, pictures and thoughts ingrained in each work, viewers are taken on an emotional journey raising awareness and an understanding of COVID through the children's eyes.

Those interested will have a chance to buy these paintings to raise funds to support the children. All the proceeds from the sale of the paintings will be managed by the Hope Foundation – VnExpress to support children with cancer, disabilities, or from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Three children, including Chu Ánh Tuyết (aged 15) with cancer, Lê Thị Hồng Ngọc (aged 15), and Lee Nguyen Sae Hee (aged 10), showcased their resilient spirit through the paintings at the exhibition.

Though Tuyết was tired from her cancer treatment, she tried her best to complete her drawing titled "The magical hands", illustrating people's hands joining together in the COVID 19 pandemic.

Ngọc moved everyone at the exhibition with her "Good Night" picture as she talked about the children who died during the COVID 19 pandemic and her wishes for a brighter future.

Nguyễn Thị Ánh Vân, Sae Hee's mother, shared her difficulties when raising an autistic child and joys when discovering his talents for drawing. — VNS