Exhibition of disadvantaged children’s paintings held in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Exhibition "Gratitude" featuring 50 artworks by disadvantaged children during the COVID-19 pandemic, took place at the United Nations Office in Hà Nội on Friday on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
This event is a follow-up to the contest "For a Triumphant Việt Nam" for child patients aged 4-16 nationwide.
The works of the contest were previously exhibited at the National Museum of Fine Art in Hà Nội from November 18-22, attracting more than 1,000 visitors, including Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and his wife, Madam Trần Nguyệt Thu.
In the opening ceremony, Rana Flower, UNICEF Representative in Việt Nam, emphasised the importance of taking good care of disadvantaged children in our society.
She expressed concern for the current lack of access to many areas of life, especially health care and education, which many children, especially those with disabilities, are facing.
Thảo Griffiths, Chief Representative of the American Veterans Fund in Việt Nam, said that besides economic development, a well-developed Việt Nam is shown by how we treat children, especially the vulnerable ones.
At the exhibition, through the stories, messages, pictures and thoughts ingrained in each work, viewers are taken on an emotional journey raising awareness and an understanding of COVID through the children's eyes.
Those interested will have a chance to buy these paintings to raise funds to support the children. All the proceeds from the sale of the paintings will be managed by the Hope Foundation – VnExpress to support children with cancer, disabilities, or from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Three children, including Chu Ánh Tuyết (aged 15) with cancer, Lê Thị Hồng Ngọc (aged 15), and Lee Nguyen Sae Hee (aged 10), showcased their resilient spirit through the paintings at the exhibition.
Though Tuyết was tired from her cancer treatment, she tried her best to complete her drawing titled "The magical hands", illustrating people's hands joining together in the COVID 19 pandemic.
Ngọc moved everyone at the exhibition with her "Good Night" picture as she talked about the children who died during the COVID 19 pandemic and her wishes for a brighter future.
Nguyễn Thị Ánh Vân, Sae Hee's mother, shared her difficulties when raising an autistic child and joys when discovering his talents for drawing. — VNS
- Fraudster stole £216,000 from Leeds Christian charity for disadvantaged children to fund lavish lifestyle
- Fairytale exhibition features original paintings by author-illustrator
- Norwegian NGO exhibition labels Israeli territory ‘Palestine’ on map
- Friends gather for exhibition
- Fionola Meredith: New Troubles exhibition is a brave move by Ulster Museum after previous insipid effort
- Sting unveils 'fabulous' music therapy centre for disabled children
- Toddler killed by lead poisoning after eating flakes of paint-covered wood
- Children stuff food into their pockets and turn up to school in dirty uniforms as poverty worsens, headteachers warn
- Government 'understating' extent of Sure Start children's centre closures as thousands of families lose 'vital' support
- Pupils paint to entice tourists
- Fundraiser to take on epic cycle challenge to raise cash for disadvantaged kids
- Government releases video showing inside of Florida facility housing undocumented children
- Hitler's Painting of His French Lover Up for Sale (VIDEO)
- Festival smashes £25,000 fundraising figure for Evelina London Children’s Hospital
- Budleigh’s Raleigh 400 celebrations to continue through autumn after Millais painting loan extension
- Painting of the Maharaja Duleep Singh centrepiece of exhibition marking 125th anniversary of his death
- Read artist's 50-portrait exhibition to raise funds for Maggie's
- Annual craft exhibition returns
- Cheap as chips summer holiday events to fascinate and entertain your children in Northamptonshire
- Andrea Scott’s debut exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery
Exhibition of disadvantaged children's paintings held in Hà Nội have 643 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.