Exhibition featuring resistance day launched

It is part of the activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Resistance Day (December 19, 1946 – 2021).

Accordingly, the exhibition includes three main parts, namely "Hanging by a thread" (Ngan can treo soi toc), "Hanoi- Echoes of the oath of death," "Marching to Hanoi."

Photos on display will take visitors back to the scene of the Hanoi capital in the years of 1946-1947. In response to President Ho Chi Minh's appeal for national resistance, the military and people of the capital rose up and bravely fought against the enemy during 60 days and nights with the spirit of "To die for the Fatherland," regaining national independence, freedom and unification.

After the 60-day battle, the Capital Regiment retreated to preserve the forces in preparation for the prolonged resistance war against the French colonialists. At the moment of bidding farewell to Hanoi, troops used bricks to write on house walls a slogan "Dear Hanoi, I will come back."

On October 10, 1954, the promise of return came true. Troops of the Capital Regiment came back to Hanoi. People of the capital lined up along the streets with flowers and red flags welcoming the returning soldiers.

As scheduled, the exhibition will run until October 16 on the website http//:trungbayonline.hoangthanhthanglong.vn.

Translated by Quynh Oanh