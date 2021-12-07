EuroCham members win business resilience awards

The foreign enterprises shift their focus from surviving the pandemic to developing in the new normal.

Six European enterprises have won awards for their resilience and contribution to Vietnam's fight against the pandemic at the European Night-Business Resilience Awards 2021.

Delegates at the event. Photo: EuroCham Vietnam

For the best initiative to support Vietnam during the fourth wave of Covid-19, Becamex , Binh Duong-based industrial infrastructure developer, and Annam Group were recognized for their contributions to the country's fight against the pandemic.

The winners for best management initiative to support workers and their families were De Heus, a Dutch animal nutrition supplier, and Bosch, a German supplier, for their efforts in aiding staff not only through livelihoods support but also through policies ensuring their health and well-being during the recent outbreak.

Two of the leading agri-food companies, Orlar and Les Vergers du Mekong, were recognized for their best green and sustainable businesses.

The event also marked the conclusion of the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham Vietnam)'s 'Breathe Again' fundraising campaign and awarded the contribution of the initiators and the operating team.

During the fourth wave outbreak, European companies and investors made direct and indirect donations worth over 1.5 million Euros through the 'Breathe Again' campaign, enabling the purchase of much-needed medical equipment for hospitals in some of the hardest-hit provinces.

Addressing the event last week, Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam said the pandemic Covid-19 undeniably has exerted a big impact on business activities, but it cannot stop businesses from moving ahead.

“Today's gathering and Business Awards ceremony is the best example that by working together, we can grow stronger, and we can better adapt to the new normal in the context of the pandemic," he said.

Alain Cany, EuroCham Chairman, said despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 in general and the fourth wave in particular, European business stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Vietnam during these difficult times.

Cany stressed: "Vietnam has begun to return to business as usual and life as normal. We need to shift our focus from surviving the pandemic to developing in the new normal."

Despite the challenges of lockdowns and travel restrictions, companies and people of the two economies can benefit from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). It has become an important vehicle helping exporters from Europe and Vietnam to overcome the bumpy road of the global crisis and disruption of supply chains, according to the Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam.