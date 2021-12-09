Ericsson and RMIT University collaborate to prepare Vietnamese students for a 5G Ready Future

Denis Brunetti, Head of Ericsson Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) announced between the two entities on 8 th December, Ericsson will open its Ericsson Educate platform to RMIT students in addition to collaborating with the University for guest lectures, research projects, internships and industry projects as well as creating relevant opportunities for students to benefit from Ericsson's technology and 5G leadership.

Ericsson Educate is a digital skills portal that provides access to learning material on key technologies. Select subjects that are covered at an introductory level include: 5G networks, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, blockchain, cloud computing, data science, IoT and telecommunications. Content from the Ericsson Educate platform will be utilized to complement RMIT's science, engineering and technology courses for university level students.

The collaboration to include content from the Ericsson Educate portal will provide students and lecturers with access to quality digital learning resources that draw on Ericsson's expertise in telecommunications and ICT. This is the first formal collaboration by Ericsson for its 'Ericsson Educate' program in Vietnam. Ericsson Educate content will be provided without cost by Ericsson during the collaboration period. The collaboration has the potential to reach up to 1300 students as part of the program.

Denis Brunetti, Head of Ericsson Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, states, "This 5G education collaboration with RMIT represents a significant step forward in the direction of building an industry ready workforce in Vietnam through strategic Industry-Academia partnerships. The 5G ready young talent that this collaboration will produce will serve to accelerate Vietnam's Industry 4.0 agenda and boost the country's Digital Transformation initiatives, helping drive the next wave of sustained and inclusive socioeconomic development in Vietnam, driven by science, technology and innovation."

Professor Brett Kirk, Dean, School of Science, Engineering & Technology, RMIT, states, "The exposure to 5G technology and industry environment and programs that our students will derive from our collaboration with Ericsson will certainly build their knowledge base and make them industry ready. It will also enable our students to contribute to Vietnam's Industry 4.0 and digitalization initiatives."

Ericsson is a global leader in 5G and is currently running 104 live 5G networks in 46 countries across the globe.

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com Founded in 1887, RMIT is a multi-sector university of technology, design and enterprise with more than 95,000 students and close to 10,000 staff. RMIT provides students with a high-quality education preparing them for life and work in a global economy. As the largest offshore campus in Asia, RMIT Vietnam has three locations: Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Danang. With more than 10,500 students and 700 staff, the University has produced more than 15,500 alumni since 2000.

PV