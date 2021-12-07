Eight new national monuments announced

These newly listed monuments are expected to soon become attractive tourist destinations in the future.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recently announced eight new National Monuments in 2021, two of which are related to President Ho Chi Minh.

Various artifacts were found beneath the Lo Giang Palace in Thai Binh Province. Photo: Institute of Imperial Citadel Studies

– The relic of Nguyen Thi An's House (Phu Thuong Ward, Tay Ho District) is where President Ho Chi Minh lived from August 23 to September 2, 1945, when he returned from the Viet Bac Revolutionary Zone to Hanoi to declare the Independence of Vietnam on September 2, 1945.

– Lo Giang Palace is a spacious wooden palace that was built in the Tran Dynasty (1225 to 1400). It is one among numerous palaces built outside Thang Long Citadel as a retreat for the kings. Local archaeologists have discovered many valuable artifacts beneath the 554-squared-meter large architecture.

– Kim Ninh Pagoda in Vinh Loi Commune, Son Duong District, Tuyen Quang Province is an archaeological site where experts from the Institute of Archeology unearthed many valuable artifacts during its past excavations at the place.

– The Nguyen Family's Ancestral House (Thai Binh Province) was built in the 18th century to worship a military commander named Nguyen Son who fought in the army of King Quang Trung (1753 – 1792).

– The Military Zone 4 Memorial House (Nghe An Province) was built to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh's visit to his place of birth in Nghe An Province on June 15, 1957, his first in 51 years.

Nguyen Thi An's House is a historical site in Phu Thuong Ward, Tay Ho District, Hanoi. Photo: Nhan Dan

– The Treasury Bills Printing House of United Military Zone V (Xa Nay District – Quang Ngai Province) printed the bills for the south-central provinces of Quang Nam, Binh Dinh, Quang Ngai, Phu Yen, among others. On July 18, 1947, President Ho Chi Minh signed a Decree allowing the "South Central Administrative Committee" to print and issue treasury bills in the "United Zone 5". The T-bills had the same value as Vietnamese banknotes in the northern part of Vietnam at that time.

– The historical site of A Bia Hill in A Luoi District, Thua Thien Hue Province was where a fierce battle took place between US troops and forces of the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam in May 1969.

– Giong Bom Historical Site (Hamlet 7, Phong Thanh Tay Commune, Gia Rai District, Bac Lieu Province) commemorates the anti-French resistance war of local people, especially the followers of Caodaism in the locality. The "Giong Bom in 1946" was one of the biggest battles fought at the beginning of the anti-French War (1946-1954) in the Southwest region of Vietnam.