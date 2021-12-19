Districts in Hà Nội ban in-person dining as cases rise

A house in Hai Bà Trưng District’s Bách Khoa Ward is isolated after two members of the family tested positive for COVID-19. The district starts to apply stricter social distancing measures from 12pm of December 19. — VNS Photo Khánh Vân

HÀ NỘI — The People's Committee of Hà Nội's Hai Bà Trưng District has ordered the temporary halt to on-site dining at restaurants, outdoor exercise, and in-person study, from 12pm of December 19.

Restaurants and food and beverage establishments are still allowed to open for delivery following an urgent message issued by the district's People's Committee on the night of December 18.

The move was made after the district's pandemic risk level was raised to Level 3 – high risk.

Under Resolution 128, the four levels of pandemic risk are: Level 1, low-risk (new normal) – labelled green; Level 2, medium-risk – labelled yellow; Level 3, high-risk – labelled orange; and Level 4, very high-risk – labelled red.

The local authorities also required 12th grade students to temporarily resume online learning until further notice.

Large gatherings are limited and online meetings are encouraged while agencies and units in the district are advised to have proper working plans to prevent COVID-19.

The organisation of necessary events for socio-economic purposes will be decided by local authorities and must strictly follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Religious sites in the district will carry out religious activities online and only organise necessary events under in-person form of no more than 20 people with full implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.

Accommodation establishments are requested to operate at 50 per cent capacity and both owners and employees must be fully vaccinated.

People visiting tourism sites in the district are limited with no more than 10 people per group.

Local citizens are advise to stay at home and only go out when necessary and strictly follow COVID-19 prevention and control regulations.

Hai Bà Trưng is the second district of Hà Nội to apply stricter social distancing measures after Đống Đa.

On December 18, Hai Bà Trưng District recorded 123 new cases of COVID-19, including 40 community transmission cases.

Meanwhile, authorities in Hoàn Kiếm District have also ordered a temporary halt to on-site food and drink services in several wards, in light of the pandemic developments around the city.

According to the leader of Hoàn Kiếm District People’s Committee, only food and drink takeaway services will be allowed in Cửa Đông, Đồng Xuân, Hàng Bạc, Hàng Đào and Hàng Gai wards from mid-day December 19.

As stated in an announcement about reviewing the pandemic level in the city, the Hà Nội People’s Committee said even though the city is at level 2 (medium risk), many districts in the city are now ranked as level 3 (high risk). The number of wards and communes at level 3 has increased twice over the past week.

In Hoàn Kiếm District, there were 411 community cases of COVID-19 in the past week.

Nguyễn Quốc Hoàn, deputy chairman of Hoàn Kiếm District People’s Committee, said the city authorities will review the pandemic situation/level in each locality on a weekly basis. Adjustments are made as appropriate.

If these wards return to level 2 next week, restaurants can resume serving customers on-site.

According to the City People’s Committee, although the pandemic level in Hà Nội is at level 2, Đống Đa and Hai Bà Trưng districts are at level 3.

Hà Nội now has 25 localities at level 3; 132 localities at level 2 and 439 localities at level 1 (low risk).

According to the Hà Nội's Department of Health, from 6pm, December 17 to 6pm, December 18, the city recorded 1,412 new COVID-19 cases, of which 411 were in the community. — VNS